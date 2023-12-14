As Premier Houston Managed IT Service Providers, AVATAR Managed Services Supports Clients with a Tailored Plan to Combat Cybersecurity Threats

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2023 -- As a premier Houston IT consulting company and Managed Service Provider, AVATAR Managed Services offers a range of services to support clients across a wide range of industry sectors. Some challenges are unique to particular industry sectors while other challenges are common across nearly all IT systems. Looking into various industry sectors in more depth, a representative from AVATAR Managed Services comments on information technology for the construction industry in particular, a sector where many construction companies are moving away from traditional records toward a paperless environment: "Keeping construction projects on track is a demanding process that requires coordination between architects, project managers, contractors, suppliers, and customers. With more firms moving away from paper, that means they're moving towards technology – and you need to make sure you have the right solutions that help you stay on schedule and competitive. That's where AVATAR delivers. We have in-depth knowledge of the IT systems that construction firms rely on, and we'll implement solutions that provide the flexibility, reliability, and security your employees and customers demand."



Fostering a proactive IT strategy helps stay ahead of changes, being ready to embrace new technology and new platforms as they become available, with intentional shifts being planned on a roadmap rather than reactive changes being forced as technology or infrastructure becomes outdated and unsupported.



As Houston cybersecurity solution providers, AVATAR understands that each company has a different baseline when comparing the current state of IT health to the future state which may require proof of cybersecurity compliance. By assessing and prioritizing a set of many key indicators that can be measured, a plan can be developed to focus on the areas that are deemed most important, helping to manage a more predictable IT spend alongside improved risk management and return on investment. It may be that changes cannot all be implemented immediately, and a roadmap of staggered changes will detail the gradual improvements to be made over time. This may be necessitated by resource constraints, budget constraints, general logistics and considerations around business locations, or the need to develop new processes, document them fully, and then train staff to follow new procedures. Houston Managed Service Providers have insights into the availability and pricing of IT solutions, with a sensible approach being to adopt a plan that will be viable months or years into the future. When circumstances change, it may be necessary to pivot to a new plan, so regular reviews of the roadmap are essential. Communicating any changes in target dates, project scope or budget expenditure to key stakeholders should follow each review.



With Houston cybersecurity a hot topic across many business sectors, the trend is to increase the requirements required for cybersecurity compliance, bringing in stricter data protection to protect consumers.



As a Houston managed IT provider, AVATAR works alongside clients from many industry sectors including healthcare, law, manufacturing, engineering, professional services, banking institutions, construction, and distribution. By assessing the current implementation of centralized services such as IT monitoring, database patch updates for security, disaster recovery in the event of a system loss, cloud services, backup strategies, cybersecurity, change management, and all of the related processes, AVATAR look to add value by taking away, integrating, or automating repetitive operational tasks. Working smarter to plan ahead, ensure communication is concise and clear, minimize risk, and maximize return on investment can be impactful for any company where information technology is an important, if not critical, part of the company dynamic.



AVATAR Managed Services, one of the premier IT companies in Houston, TX, provides IT solutions and helps create a technical roadmap for clients to embrace the best that IT has to offer their unique business needs, leveraging information technology to protect their brand, be competitive in their marketplace, keep client data secure, communicate efficiently, have a robust plan to keep running when the unexpected happens. Staying current in a rapidly-changing IT landscape is a challenge, especially when the core business has nothing to do with IT. As a Houston managed computer solutions company, clients are free to focus on their strengths, with AVATAR Managed Services supporting technology needs such as proactive IT management, cybersecurity solutions, IT project management resources, Houston IT consulting, data backup and disaster recovery strategies, migrating to the cloud, and Houston cybersecurity compliance.



