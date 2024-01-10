As Premier Houston Managed IT Service Providers, AVATAR Managed Services Supports Clients with Tailored Cybersecurity Plans and IT Project Management

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2024 -- As the new year begins, many companies focus on new projects to overhaul outdated systems or make enhancements to stay up-to-date and current in today's marketplace. For many, this means that budgets are approved early in January and work can commence. As a premier Houston IT consulting company and Managed Service Provider, AVATAR Managed Services offers many IT services spanning from cybersecurity and cybersecurity compliance to IT Project Management support and beyond. Optimism when planning a project may be seen as a positive attribute, however without paying attention to constraints such as time, budget, and scope, initial estimates may be overly ambitious which could lead to disappointment, compromise, and overspend as time moves on. Setting a realistic target date may be difficult when looking at a complex project, although breaking the deliverables down into a clear set of milestones and phases could help with early planning. Where there is a deadline to be met and the project is already constrained by time, early planning can help identify tasks that can run in parallel or a reduction in project scope where only essential enhancements are delivered by the due date, with a later phase penciled in for further enhancements. Either way, embracing a proactive IT strategy when changes are planned in advance is usually preferable to acting in a reactive manner because an outside factor has forced immediate change. One of the major reasons IT projects fail is through poor communication, either between the project team, or across the entire group of project stakeholders. AVATAR Managed Services understands that sending accurate updates in a timely manner is critical to success. A representative from AVATAR states: "When it comes to technology projects, it seems like there's always a moving deadline – and it's never in the direction you want it to be going. Strategic IT decisions take training and IT know-how, yet the top two reasons IT projects fail are lack of confidence and confusion. Whether your needs are modernizing existing infrastructure and applications or implementing new systems, if you want to complete IT projects on time and within budget, consider teaming up with AVATAR. Whether we're updating your current infrastructure or deploying new systems and applications, we will assign a project lead who is responsible for executing each project on time and according to budget. We'll provide you with daily and weekly reporting that outlines key tasks performed, issues, and any items needing approval for implementation. As your organization grows and becomes more complex, our team will be right there with you to handle each detail, so you can continue to focus on your business."



As Houston cybersecurity solution providers, AVATAR can integrate robust cybersecurity measures into any IT project. They are Houston Managed Service Providers supporting information technology needs with 24/7/365 IT support, available to troubleshoot and mitigate issues as soon as they arise.



Houston cybersecurity is an important consideration for any company that handles personal information about clients, with any disruption likely to cause alarm or reputational damage.



As a Houston managed IT provider, AVATAR works alongside clients from many industry sectors including healthcare, law, manufacturing, engineering, professional services, banking institutions, construction, and distribution. By assessing the current implementation of centralized services such as IT monitoring, database patch updates for security, disaster recovery in the event of a system loss, cloud services, backup strategies, cybersecurity, change management, and all of the related processes, AVATAR looks to add value by taking away, integrating, or automating repetitive operational tasks. Working smarter to plan ahead, ensure communication is concise and clear, minimize risk, and maximize return on investment can be impactful for any company where information technology is an important, if not critical, part of the company dynamic.



About AVATAR Managed Services

AVATAR Managed Services, one of the premier IT companies in Houston, TX, provides IT solutions and helps create a technical roadmap for clients to embrace the best that IT has to offer their unique business needs, leveraging information technology to protect their brand, be competitive in their marketplace, keep client data secure, communicate efficiently, have a robust plan to keep running when the unexpected happens. Staying current in a rapidly changing IT landscape is a challenge, especially when the core business has nothing to do with IT. As a Houston-managed computer solutions company, clients are free to focus on their strengths, with AVATAR Managed Services supporting technology needs such as proactive IT management, cybersecurity solutions, IT project management resources, Houston IT consulting, data backup and disaster recovery strategies, migrating to the cloud, and Houston cybersecurity compliance. AVATAR is ranked as a top Managed Services Provider by MSPmentor. Across Texas, more businesses trust AVATAR for their IT support than any other company. AVATAR is also proud to be on the Pioneer 250 list within the CRN MSP 500 List for 2023.



