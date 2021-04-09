As Spring and Summer Approach, Event Planners Are Investing in Coolies

Allentown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- Warm weather and exciting outdoor events are right around the corner—and party planners are investing in coolies from PersonalizedDrinkware.com to withstand the upcoming heatwaves. Coolies wick away moisture from cans and bottles, allowing beverages to remain at the perfect temperature. A must-have for summer, PersonalizedDrinkware.com is every event planner's one-stop-shop when it comes to custom coolie creation. With a massive range of color and design options and an easy-to-master personalization tool, PersonalizedDrinkware.com is becoming the internet's favorite source for graduation party, birthday, and wedding beer coolies.



Coolies aren't only great for special parties and wedding receptions—they also make the ideal giveaway for spring and summer sports. Many business owners invest in promotional logo coolies for an athletic event they're sponsoring and offer them as a free giveaway at the event's snack bar or concession stand. Guests who want to keep their drinks at the perfect temperature will pick up a coolie and bring it home with them after the event has finished. These promotional materials provide business owners with a fun and long-lasting way to advertise their services while also balancing their budget.



As the weather gets better and events start ramping up again, now is the ideal time for event planners, business owners, and anyone looking to add a touch of personality and excitement to their spring or summer celebration to explore the coolies available from PersonalizedDrinkware.com. Any interested parties who would like to get in touch with a customer service representative are encouraged to give the team at PersonalizedDrinkware.com a call today at 866-989-8880.



About PersonalizedDrinkware.com

PersonalizedDrinkware.com offers an extensive online catalog of products that can be used for any occasion. Customers will find a wide selection of water bottles, coolies, can coolers, shot glasses, and so much more. The only way to make the products even better is having the ability to customize it. Each product available at PersonalizedDrinkware.com can be customized with a logo or text style of a customer's choosing. Companies can purchase and have their drinkware personalized with their company logo, and handed out as promotional items as well.



Customers are pleased with the amount of professionalism, courtesy, and helpfulness offered by the staff at PersonalizedDrinkware.com. With extremely reasonable prices, when a promise is made, a promise is answered. Products are shipped to customers from warehouses located around the country to expedite the process and get them to their location as fast as possible.