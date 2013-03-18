As Tensions Mount in Korea, New Book Tells First-Hand Account of 'Forgotten' Korean War

Los Alamos, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- While K.C. Kim is widely regarded as an accomplished scientist and science educator, his respected career as a Group Leader at the Los Alamos National Laboratory hides a side of his life he seldom speaks about in public. Many are unaware that Kim is one of the many surviving children of the brutal Korean War, fought between 1950 and 1953. Involving South Korea and some 16 Western nations including the United States on one side and North Korea, the Soviet Union and China on the other, this mostly forgotten war claimed over a million lives.



However, the pages of history have mostly covered up these aggressive years leaving the Korea War a confusing and untold story that is rarely told. With the original disputes remaining unresolved after sixty years, Kim has released an insightful new autobiography that tells the warts-and-all story of the war from his perspective as a child.



‘Rootless: A Chronicle of my Life Journey’ brings the war back into the public’s spotlight; it’s a first-hand account from one of the few that survived this bloody yet pivotal global event.



Synopsis:



This book is an intimate account of an ordinary individual's extraordinary life journey that transcends both cultural and social boundaries. The author was born and lived in Korea during his formative years, and has been living in the United States for the following 48 years.



This individual's unique story of his environment is informative and his approach to his life time challenges highlights every passage of the book. The book is thought-provoking as well as enlightening...a rare gem in its subject, style, and exposition. The book enlightens and entertains its readers at the same time effortlessly.



The book’s inspiration came from the author’s growing desire to tell a story that many turn a blind eye to.



“Because of the passing time and the distance, most individuals are not familiar with this war in the distant past in the world history. It might well be said that this war was a forgotten war long time ago,” says Kim, who claims the war shattered his family’s quiet rural life to the point where it couldn’t be rebuilt.



He continues, “The issues confronting us remain fresh and raw to this day, and serious problems surface all the time. Unfortunately, most people including the news media do not have a very good grasp of this conflict...the origin, the nature, the evolution and the present day geopolitics that still exist.”



Aside from its educational and cultural significance, critics praise the book for its uniquely subtle light-hearted side.



“It’s not just a book of death and societal tragedy; it’s an account of my life that takes readers into many of the wonderful experiences I’ve encountered. My career in the world of science threw up its fair share of entertainment, all of which readers will be invited to relive with me,” he adds.



With tensions between North Korea and the United States still fraught, especially with the reported development of North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, Kim’s book is set to resonate with readers well into the future.



About the Author: K. C. Kim

K. C. Kim, an accomplished scientist and science educator, held positions as a group leader at Los Alamos National Laboratory, and chief scientist in the Nuclear Materials Division.



Throughout his professional career, he wrote and co-authored many scientific articles in prominent scientific journals. The author has also written a companion book ‘My Los Alamos Experience’, detailing his long and varied career in one of the world’s most active science-centric cities.