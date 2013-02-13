"As the Economy Worsens, Violent Crimes Become More Prevalent." - Critical Solutions PSG Realizes

Valencia, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- With great power, comes great responsibilities. Los Angeles is a leading world center of business, international trade, entertainment, culture, media, fashion, science, sports, technology, and education; making it the most diverse of the nation's largest cities. With the continual progress in its statistics, Los Angeles’ security is a definite concern.



Critical Solutions PSG understands this concern and believes – “only through outstanding service will you get outstanding results”. They retain the top subject matter experts within the modern law enforcement community. This includes, but is not limited to, tactical officers, surveillance operations, consulting, large venue and retail security. With a background in elite force protection, Critical Solutions offers counter-terrorism measures, including the use of armed off duty law enforcement personnel as their trained Security Agents. They specialize in executive and celebrity protection, focusing on each client’s privacy and confidentiality.



About Critical Solutions PSG

Critical Solutions is owned and operated by cutting edge law enforcement professionals that have operated in the private security industry for the last twenty-five years. Critical Solutions is the first security company in Los Angeles to implement an active anti-terrorism security program at a major American mall. Approached by corporate leaders, Critical Solutions PSG designed and put into effect - a program to specifically address the concerns and issues of the American consumer. From the red carpets of the premier events to safeguarding the ideas and products of global companies, Critical Solutions integrates a total security package that blends the most advanced technologies and world-class security personnel.



