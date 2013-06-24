As the French Open - Opens Learn French

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Many of us will wish we were in France as we watch the French Open-Roland Garros. Learn French while watching.While most of us will be behind the screens and not behind the scenes. We can find ways to get closer to the action and expand our children’s global awareness as we use what is on TV to engage them educationally. It is easy to watch TV and sit with your kids and call it together time. But it is just as easy to incorporate some fun and engage them in what they are watching.



Teach kids French - Ask them questions about what they are watching; do you know where France is? How do you say hello in French? Let’s look up a crepe recipe. Count the number of times the players hit the ball – Say it in French.



Later read about France or French children’s stories on French culture together.



As parents it is important to teach our kids to be engaged in whatever it is they are doing. It is the difference between living fully and robotically. Being an observer and being a participant. So asking them questions during any activity gets them in the habit of staying present, thinking for themselves and developing love of learning. Whether its learning French or any other language.



