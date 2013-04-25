As the Summer Real Estate Rush Approaches, Best-Selling Book Prepares Sellers for Home Staging Success.

Toronto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- While the summer is often regarded as the busiest home-selling season, increased market competition forces sellers and their agents to be creative with their potential buyers. However, according to Canada’s N. Lynn Mathews, properly staging a home can give any property the advantage it needs to remain hot this summer.



Having recently reached Amazon’s top-100 list for the Decorating category, sitting firmly at sixth place, the secrets Mathews exposes are already changing the home-selling strategies of thousands.



Synopsis:



Make money before you list your home in the real estate market, and have fun doing it! Included are a list of paint colors for successful home staging that will work well with any color scheme. You will learn the principles and elements of interior design, so that, you may create a buyer-friendly atmosphere that the buyer will instantly connect with.



Learn what methods are needed to take appropriate action as a seller to profit , and benefit from the selling of your home in a timely fashion. Understand the needs and desires of the potential buyer.



This book will show you easy and straight-forward ideas that will allow you to accomplish your home staging project with ease.



The book’s advice isn’t broad or ambiguous – it’s bold and specific to every home type and style.



“I offer readers an overall and well-balanced plan for decorating their home to appeal to the buyers’ needs. For example, I have given exact wall paint colors that are proven for success in any Home staging project,” says Lynn.



Continuing, “The ebook is full of interior design knowledge that the readers can use for decorating their home as well as for home staging. I explain the difference between both styles of decorating and why they play an important role in the completion and success of decorating.”



Also covering what not to do, the book is serving as a saving grace to sellers who may have fallen victim to many of the pitfalls that prevent homes from selling quickly and at the right price.



With summer almost here and thousands of new homes hitting the market every day, sellers are urged to secure their copy of the book without delay.



‘Affordable Home Staging Secrets: How to Make Money Before You List Your Home & Have Fun Doing It!’ is available now: http://amzn.to/ZJmibD



The book is also available in the following formats and outlets: Barnes & Noble, iBookstore, Sony, Kobo, Baker & Taylor, Copia, Gardner's, eBookPie, eStentral and Scridb.



About the Author: N. Lynn Mathews

N. Lynn Mathews is a writer and Interior Designer. She has designed a unique line of decorative tables and owns her own company called Artcanvas Tabletops Inc. Her knowledge within interior design extends to the world of home staging.