As the Visit Malaysia Year 2014 Campaign Gains Momemtum, LagiSatu.Com Is the Search Engine to Use to Book Travel in the Country

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Earlier this year, the Malaysian government launched the Visit Malaysia Year 2014 in a bid to persuade higher numbers of tourists from abroad as well as Malaysian nationals to visit the many wondrous sights of this magical country. As more people search for holidays and attractions in the country, Meta search engine LagiSatu.com is there to help tourists find exactly what they need.



LagiSatu.com is designed specifically for those searching for hotels, flights and tourists attractions. Although the site itself compares results across 180 countries, it is headquartered in Malaysia, making it the perfect search engine for those wanting to travel in and around this South East Asian country. And with a recent study showing that over two thirds of Malaysians prefer to holiday within their own country, it is also the perfect search engine for domestic travellers as well as international.



A recent study carried out by LagiSatu.com also showed Malaysians are becoming more daring when it comes to booking their holidays online, rather than the traditional method of booking through a travel agent. In fact, this year alone there has been a staggering 53% increase in the number of Malaysians booking their holidays online, which is much in part to meta engines like LagiSatu.com making the entire process much more user friendly, not to mention cheaper.



Faeez Fadhlillah, founder of the award winning company LagiSatu.com said “With the Visit Malaysia Year 2014 campaign spreading the word about the many fantastic tourist destinations and attractions available in Malaysia, there has never been more interest in both international and domestic travel into and around the country. As a meta search engine headquartered in this magical country, we are thrilled to be able to offer our services to tourists in booking their hotels and accommodations.”



Although Malaysia recently announced that it would be introducing a Goods and Services Tax to tourists travelling in and out of the country, they are confident that this will not have a negative impact on the numbers of tourists considering travelling in the country. In fact a recent survey showed that 79% of people asked said that the introduction of the GST would have no affect on their travel plans. Though some did show some concern that it may lead to a rise in travel costs, most said that it would not deter them from travelling in Malaysia.



This is good news for LagiSatu.com, who are set to become market leaders when it comes to providing an intuitive and user friendly search service for the Malaysian travel market once the Visit Malaysia Year 2014 campaign achieves its objective of boosting tourism in the country next year.



For more information visit www.LagiSatu.com



About LagiSatu.com

LagiSatu.com is the first ever hotel search engine to be developed in Malaysia. Users can search thousands of hotels over multiple networks to find the best price in just one click. The search engine covers more than a quarter of a million hotels in 180 countries worldwide. It is currently available in four languages.



Note to Editors: Issued by Lagisatu.com. Please direct press queries to: info@lagisatu.com