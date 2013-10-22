As UK Emigration Reaches New Highs, Hunts International Record New Business Highs

Redditch, Worcestershire -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Four hundred Britons are leaving the UK every day, according to the articles published early this year across major news sources. This exodus is creating an economy around emigration itself, and those leaving for jobs abroad need to relocate not just themselves and their families but their homes and possessions. Hunts International is a removal service that specialises in removals from the local to international level, both within and outside the EU, and is seeing all-time highs in business as emigration becomes more popular than ever.



Hunts International provides services on a broad scale, from furniture removals at a local level to worldwide house removals. The company can organise a free online quote or a free home visit to make an estimate of the total cost of a move, no matter where in the world it is to or from.



As well as removals, they offer combined affordable storage packages so that individuals who do not wish to move all their belongings to their new location but most move house can rest assured the remainder of their belongings is being kept safe and secure. In this way, they provide the perfect service for both permanent and temporary emigrants.



A spokesperson for Hunts International explained, “Our house removal services are some of the only ones available that will take care of every part of the process, from clearing the original house to transportation to delivery to the new house that may be an ocean away or further. We use storage facilities, air and sea couriers to deliver valuables safely to and from fifty countries around the world, and because of this, we are the most in demand removal service among British emigrants, who trust our 71 years of experience in this field to deliver trusted and reliable results.”



About Hunts International

Hunts International was founded in 1942, and as members of the British Association of Removers, they are monitored to ensure that they continue to meet the highest standards in customer care and operational efficiency .The Hunts Policy of continuous investment in the latest equipment, materials, our career development and training means that their clients, whether corporate or private, can be assured that the service, efficiency and commitment provided by their staff will be of the highest standard. For more information, please visit: http://www.hunts-international.co.uk/