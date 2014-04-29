Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Asacol HD (Ulcerative Colitis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

Asacol HD (Ulcerative Colitis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



During the forecast period from 2012-2022, the growth of the UC market will be driven largely by the entry of Johnson & Johnsons (J&Js) Simponi and Takedas Entyvio, which will lead to an increase in the overall number of patients being treated with biologics in the US, 5EU, Japan, and Canada. Another key event affecting the UC market is the anticipated launch of biosimilars, given that the patent expiry of the UC blockbusters, Remicade and Humira are set to expire in the US in 2018 and 2016, respectively.



Asacol made a significant impact in the UC market, mostly thanks to mesalamines well-known safety profile. In turn, Asacol is considered the gold standard for mesalamine products in all forms (tablets, suppositories, enemas). The active ingredient in Asacol, mesalamine, exerts its function through its anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressive actions as a COX inhibitor, a blocker of T-cell-activating cytokines, an adenosine inducer, and an antibody synthesis inhibitor.



Scope



- Overview of Ulcerative Colitis, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape._x000D_

- Detailed information on Asacol including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis._x000D_

- Sales forecast for Asacol for the top ten countries from 2012 to 2022._x000D_

- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, China, India, and Canada.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return_x000D_

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Ulcerative Colitis_x000D_

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential_x000D_

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Asacol performance _x000D_

- Obtain sales forecast for Asacol from 2012-2022 in the top ten countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, China, India and Canada)



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153367/asacol-hd-ulcerative-colitis-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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