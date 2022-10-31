Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2022 -- Asana, Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) concerning whether a series of statements by Asana, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Francisco, CA based Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Asana, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $227 million for the 12 months period that ended on January 31, 2021, to $378.43 million for the 12 months period that ended on January 31, 2022, and that its Net Loss over those respective time periods increased from $211.71 million to $287.77 million.



Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) declined from over $145 per share in November 2021, to $16.19 per share in July 2022.



On October 28, 2022, NYSE: ASAN shares closed at $20.50 per share.



