Asbestos Concerns Spurs Efforts to Focus to Education Citizens on Building Safety

Anaheim, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- The National Association of Training and Environmental Consulting (NATEC), a leading provider of accredited hazardous material related training courses across California, is committed to educating consumers about the importance of safety in asbestos and lead-related work. This past weekend on September 28th and 29th, NATEC exhibited at the California Operator and Door Association Trade Show in Universal City, sharing information on lead, asbestos and mold safety, as well as tips for working safely in environments with these substances. Public events provide an excellent forum for organizations like NATEC to interact with the public and deliver essential safety awareness.



AL Dages, a NATEC instructor and content developer, commented on the Lead Safe Work Practices seminar he delivered at the trade show. “We enjoy opportunities to engage with the community to share information and best practices surrounding hazardous materials. All NATEC instructors take part in these types of events which help us demonstrate the potential dangers of working with lead or asbestos, and provide tips for a safer work environment.”



About the National Association of Training and Environmental Consulting (NATEC)

For more than 25 years, NATEC has served as a leading training provider in California. NATEC offers training in the areas of asbestos, lead, mold, HAZWOPER and first aid and construction/OSHA courses, along with more than 100 environmental health and safety courses. A full course catalog and course packages are available at natecintl.com.