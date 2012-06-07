Asbestos Consultants of Amicus Environmental Remain on Forefront of UK Asbestos Eradication

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2012 -- As HSE increases Asbestos inspection rates throughout the UK, an increasing number of commercial, industrial and domestic concerns are turning to the asbestos consultants of Amicus Environmental. As specialists in solutions for the protection of life, assets and resources, the firm provides asbestos management/removal/consultancy, fire protection, thermal/acoustic insulation and a myriad of environmental services to commercial, industrial and domestic clients throughout the UK.



As the most aggressive country in the eradication of asbestos, the UK has established strict regulatory, educational and inspection benchmarks. Consequently, HSE and a number of independent organizations have led the way in elimination of the deadly substance from UK structures. Amicus Environmental has been at the forefront of asbestos management and consultancy for several decades and is increasingly called upon by entities within the commercial, industrial and domestic sectors. “We bring a wealth of knowledge and experience spanning many decades,” said an Amicus Environmental specialist. “Consequently, our clients know that we have the capability to provide instant responsive solutions that meet or exceed regulatory compliance while being cost effective.”



The experience of the asbestos consultants covers all aspects of abatement works and is known for providing safe, compliant and efficient solutions to asbestos management. The firm’s experience, fully trained asbestos surveyors and thorough approach ensures that each client remains fully compliant with the Control of Asbestos Regulations 2012 (CAR 2012).



In addition to extensive asbestos services, the firm provides a complete range of environmental services which include decontamination, clearance and disposal of hazardous chemical waste including contaminated soil & fire damaged material. The Amicus Fire Protection division offers highly effective solutions for passive fire protection of building structures and services that utilise the latest materials and installation techniques for domestic, commercial and industrial buildings.



Amicus Thermal Services provides Insulation Industry services spanning thermal and acoustic. These services cover all aspects from design, full drawing take-off and estimating to installation by their qualified and experienced Thermal Insulation Engineers. “We pride ourselves on finding pro-active solutions to unique individual scenarios for our customers that are safe, compliant and efficient while offering best value for money,” said the specialist. “We are proud to be able to deliver such services to clients throughout the UK.” For more information, please visit http://www.amicus-environmental.co.uk/



