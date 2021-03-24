Asbestos FIBC Market 2021 : Industry Insights, Trends and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2021 -- A safe removal process for a dangerous hazardous material called asbestos is needed for our safety and a better world ready for the next generation. Asbestos is a carcinogenic material and it needs a very accurate and specific disposal solution so that it does not contaminate and infect surfaces. Attributing the hazardous nature of carcinogen many regulatory bodies have issued some regulations and this has led to the making of FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) in an accelerated speed. The asbestos FIBC is mostly used in the cement industry for a safe disposal process as this is made of polypropylene with a liner made of HDPE (High-Density Poly Ethylene) which helps in avoiding the spill of the asbestos.



Asbestos FIBC Market – Dynamics:



With the increasing concern in regards to the chemical hazardous, the demand for a safe disposal process of asbestos is growing at a very positive rate. To do so asbestos FIBC is playing a major role in the industry. The asbestos FIBC is a very cost-effective container solution comes in flexible packaging manner which helps to reduce freight cost, warehousing cost. FIBC bulk containers do not need any further packaging, so for that, it is very easy to use. Asbestos FIBC is well known for its strong yet flexible structure and it can carry up to 1000 times its weight. An interesting property held by the asbestos FIBC is that the woven polypropylene material of FIBC allows for the printing information of the product so that the product can be visible in an easy manner during the transportation. The printed asbestos FIBC bags are expected to gain attraction shortly as they are tagging themselves as the carrier of toxic waste. Moreover, it allows the consumers to get this bag at a very low price at bulk orders. In today's civilized and urbanized society rising demand for new buildings are driving the asbestos FIBC market.



But keep in mind that asbestos is chemical hazardous, many rules and regulations have been levied by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). These regulation are predicted to restrict export and import process in the asbestos FIBC market. A block of ecological fibre cement is on the edge to replace the asbestos because it is a resistant material. The material might not be as long-lasting as asbestos but it can go for 10-15 years long without causing any single problem. Although chances implementation of substitute for asbestos FIBC product is at a lower level the regulations and rules issued by different governments are frightening the asbestos FIBC market.



Asbestos FIBC Market – Segmentation:



Globally the Asbestos FIBC market is segmented by product type, capacity, and product type.



By capacity, the asbestos FIBC market has been segmented as follows:



Up to 500 kg

501 to 1000 kg

1001 to 1500 kg

1501 kg & Above



By product type, the asbestos FIBC market has been segmented as follows:



Clear

Opaque

Printed



By end use, the asbestos FIBC market has been segmented as follows:



Building and construction

Chemical

Food & Beverages

Other End Use



Asbestos FIBC Market: Regional Overview



Europe has witnessed decent growth in asbestos FIBC market as asbestos is a large project need in Europe as many people come to Europe in search of a job and other work. So the growth rate is comparatively higher in the particular market. Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the asbestos FIBC market after Europe as the population in this region is very high this high number of population results into the construction of a higher number of projects. Developing countries are expected to grow at a decent rate soon. Middle East & Africa are likely to show good growth in this asbestos FIBC market because of the number of construction projects are getting accelerated day by day.



Asbestos FIBC Market: Key Players:



AR-BEE Transparent Products, Inc.

Aceco Industrial Packaging Co., Div. of Ace Bag & Burlap

Dana Poly, Inc.

Pabco Industries

Kleersight Plastics

Gulf Coast Bag & Bagging Co., Inc.

American Plastics Company

Seton Identification Products



The report on asbestos FIBC market is a compilation of first-hand information, and qualitative & quantitative assessment by industry analysts, as well as inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. Asbestos FIBC market also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.



