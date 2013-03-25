NATEC Upgrades Its Facility

Anaheim, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Comfort, convenience and better educational tools are now a part of the NATEC facility. Their new upgrade includes a free continental breakfast, classrooms which incorporate new Smartboard technology, free Wifi and a new student lounge. NATEC is one of the largest training companies in California with twenty-five successful years of provided accredited hazardous material related training course in their classroom facilities. They offer asbestos training, lead training and mold training including both worker training and asbestos and lead supervisor training. NATEC has long provided their clients with solutions for getting the required training they need for their jobs in spite of having to meet a challenging schedule. They also offer the benefits of experienced and knowledgeable instructors to provide them with the training solutions they need in asbestos related courses and lead paint related courses in a single location. Thanks to the upgrades to their new student lounge, students can enjoy getting their day off to a good start with the free continental breakfast and use their laptops and cell phones to keep in touch and do any need work with the free Wifi. The new upgrade is expected to provide a more comfortable atmosphere that will promote an enjoyable learning experience.



All of the upgrades made to NATEC’s facility are for the convenience and improved learning experience that they are expected to bring. Free Wifi makes it convenient for students to bring along their laptops or their iPhones and keep up with what is going on in the world and to work on any classwork they may need to catch up on. The upgrades to the new student lounge will help to create a more enjoyable atmosphere for those students who are working to get the asbestos training or lead training they need to do their job. The addition of the new Smartboard technology extends the convenience to the classroom where teaching and learning becomes easier with the newest and most innovative teaching tools available today.



NATEC International is one of the few training companies in California which has an approved RRP training program in place. They also offer courses in asbestos, lead mold, asbestos worker, asbestos supervisor training, lead worker training and lead supervisor training in addition to Hazwoper classes, OSHA/Construction and Bio-Recovery. Go to their site for the training schedule and online registration.



About NATEC International, Inc.

NATEC International, Inc. has twenty-five years of experience in providing accredited hazardous material related training courses. In addition to teaching asbestos training and lead training and numerous other safety courses in their Northern and Southern California facilities, they also hold many publicly held classes. They offer the largest instructor base in the state of California to support their clients challenging schedules with experienced and knowledgeable instructors. In addition, they continue to make the changes that are necessary to keep their courses up to date and in compliance with the regulations set form by the government, including OSHA. Now, students can enjoy the upgraded facility and the new technology that is available to each. For more detail please visit, http://www.natecintl.com/.