Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Stockholder Investigation Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) was announced concerning whether certain Asbury Automotive Group officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns, among other things, whether certain Asbury Automotive Group officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $3.23 billion in 2009 to over $4.64 billion in 2012 and that its respective Net Income increased from $13.40 million to $82.20 million.



Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) grew from $2.29 per share in march 2009 to as high as $55.61 per share on October 2, 2013.



On October 24, 2013, NYSE:ABG shares closed at $48.99 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com