"Ascendance Fighters," a New 2D Platform Fighting Game, Now on Kickstarter!

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2020 -- Ascendance Fighters, a new 2D platform fighting game, has made its debut on Kickstarter. An action-packed 2D adventure based off the indie film trilogy "Ascendance," Ascendance Fighters features cybernetically enhanced superhumans on a quest for dominance in the streets of a city overrun by illegally dealt cybernetics.



Set in a distant future, the United States government has implanted cybernetic chips into a select military focus group, granting each superhuman powers. Eventually barred and made illegal, Damien, a member of the initial focus group, develops a plan to bring cybernetics humanity to humanity and to build a cybernetics empire. Coming face-to-face with dealers and factions in a war for power, relationships and betrayals form from the inside out to challenge the world as they know it.



Featuring unique 2D game mechanics, including ziplines, legal items, chooseable cybernetic powers, positioning resets, charged attacks, guard meters, and more, Ascendance Fighters will deliver an action-packed experience for players worldwide. With 6-8 characters, adapt unique attack skills and specials characteristics for combat. Drawing inspiration from classic action fighting games like Super Smash Bros, Mortal Kombat, and Killer Instinct, Ascendance Fighters is expected to pack the same action-packed fun of a traditional 2D fighting game with a full and diverse cast.



Now seeking support on Kickstarter, funds from this campaign will be used to support Ascendance Fighters, including associated production costs. Expected to release worldwide in early September 2020, the Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/scottstark/ascendance-fighters



Supporters around the world can back Ascendance Fighters by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $5. But for a pledge of $10 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including a digital copy of the game. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Ascendance Fighters

Developed by Nick Harris, a one-man team, Ascendance Fighters is supported by the creative vision of the original "Ascendance" film creator, Scott Stark. A 2D platform fighting game, use unique game mechanics to survive in a city overrun by illegally dealt cybernetics.



Contact:



Contact Person: Scott Stark

Company: Ascendance Fighters

City: Fort Lauderdale

State: Florida

Country: United States

Email: scottskeptic@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/scottstark/ascendance-fighters