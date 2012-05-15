Ascension Thursday Schedule Change on Universal Life Church Radio Announced by the Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters announces a schedule change for Thursday, May 17th, 2012 on the Universal Life Church Radio Network to accommodate for Ascension Thursday in accord with the Liturgical Calendar.



Good News Forum regularily scheduled for 9PM will be pre-empted to allow for Ascension Thursday Mass Service starting in place thereof at 9PM EST (6PM PST).



You can join in this Thursday Night just click here.



The Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio) is heard throughout the world on the largest talk radio network. ULC Radio offers a complete Prime Time Schedule including Sunday Mass Service, and Wednesday Night Services that include Devotions and Bible Study. If you would like to check out past services, just go to our Podcast Library Archives. For more information on the Universal Life Church: http://www.ulcnetwork.com