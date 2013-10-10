Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ascoma Group : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Ascoma Group : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Ascoma Group' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Ascoma Group (Ascoma) is an insurance and reinsurance brokerage group based in Monaco. The group provides risk management solutions to individuals and various industries, including mining and logging, food-processing, oil, construction, hotel and hospitality, public services, telecoms, distribution, and banking. Its portfolio of products and services includes house insurance, boat insurance, car insurance, savings, critical illness and incapacity insurance, long-term care insurance, life insurance, funeral insurance, pension plans and advisory services. The group also provides protection plans for senior executives, employees, property, and development projects. It operates offices in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean region. The group has over 28 offices in 22 countries. Ascoma is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.



Companies Mentioned



Ascoma Group



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/143598/ascoma-group-company-profile-and-swot-analysis.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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