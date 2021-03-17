Ascorbic Acid Market Trends, Demand, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview to 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- The elevating use of ascorbic acid in personal care products and the increasing demand for ascorbic acid for food fortification have resulted in boosting the Ascorbic Acid market.



The Global Ascorbic Acid market is forecast to reach USD 1.63 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. One of the major use of ascorbic acid is treating or preventing low levels of vitamin C among individuals lacking the vitamin in their diet. Usually, individuals with a balanced diet do not require to take it in supplement. The deficiency of vitamin C results in conditions like scurvy. Rising awareness about the adverse health impact of its deficiency acts as a major supporting factor for the expansion of the market. Its major antioxidant properties have resulted in its extensive use in the healthcare and beauty industry. It has a molecular formula of C6H8O6. Thus, factors like the increasing demand for ascorbic acid for food fortification, and the elevating use of ascorbic acid in personal care products are fostering the growth of the market. New product launches are also propelling the sector's growth. As an instance, in November 2019, Blagden had launched a new stabilised Ascorbic Acid in the personal care sector in the UK. Such new launches results in elevating demand for this organic compound.



In regards to region, North America can be seen to hold a considerable share of the market. The market share held by this region is attributed to a well-established personal care sector and continuously growing pharmaceutical industry.



Key participants include CSPC Pharma, DSM, Northeast Pharma, Shandong Luwei, Shandong Tianli, North China Pharma, Zhengzhou Tuoyang, Anhui Tiger, Henan Huaxing and BASF SE.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Ascorbic Acid market according to Type, Grade, Form, End-user, and Region:



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Calcium Ascorbate

Sodium Ascorbate

Magnesium Ascorbate

Potassium Ascorbate

D-Isoascorbic Acid



Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Others



Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Tablet

Tonic

Injection



End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Food & beverages

Pharmaceutical

Personal care

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Further key findings from the report suggest



The Ascorbic Acid market held a market share of USD 1.04 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.0% during the forecast period.



In context to Type, the Calcium Ascorbate segment is projected to witness a signifiacnt growth rate of 5.4% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 28.0% of the market by 2027. The market share held by this segment is attributed to its benefits like it is gentle on the stomach and easily gets absorbed, which results in its growing popularity among end-users.



In context to Grade, Food Grade segment held the largest market share of 60.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The market dominance of the Food Grade segment is attributed to the continuous growth of the food and beverage industry and associated elevated demand for this acid as a food additive, are supporting the market share held by this segment.



In regards to End-user, the Pharmaceutical segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 5.4% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 31.0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the Pharmaceutical segment is attributed to the increasing use of the organic compound in various healthcare purposes like the use of intravenous ascorbic acid in cancer patients for enhancing nutrient deficiencies and reducing inflammation, which is contributing to the growing demand for pharmaceutical grade ascorbic acid.



In regards to the region, Europe held 24.0% of the market in 2018, with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The market share held by the region is attributed to the continuously growing personal care and pharmaceutical industry in this region, which is supporting the expansion of the sector in this region.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technology

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Ascorbic Acid Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Ascorbic Acid Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The rising awareness about the adverse health effect of nutritional deficiency



Continued…



