Aseptic Packaging Market Current Trends, Business Opportunities and Demand 2020 to 2025

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- Global Aseptic Packaging Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2025



The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market, capacities, and technologies and on the changing structure of the Aseptic Packaging.



The aseptic packaging market was valued at USD 46.12 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 66.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.65% over the forecast period 2020-2025.



Aseptic packaging has become a strong substitute for canning and the use of preservatives for increasing shelf-life. Though there is a requirement for high initial investment for material and packaging machinery that is specific to this process, the ROI achieved due to the reduced cost of cold chain logistics and distribution, as well as preservatives, has allowed manufacturers to reap benefits within three to five years.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is expected to witness strong growth over the forecast period, aided by opportunities with heat-sensitive advanced injectable and infusion therapies and trends toward self-administration of injectable drugs for chronic conditions. Prefillable syringes, which help in eliminating dosing errors, are expected to witness the fastest gains among all aseptic packaging product types.

The beverage industry holds the largest market share, driven by the high consumption of milk, dairy, and RTD beverages, particularly from Asia-Pacific, which has projected a significant increase in adopting aseptic cartons and pouches. In addition, the trend has been augmented by favorable consumption in ready-to-drink premium wellness beverages and product differentiation advantages for beverage packaging across the world.



Inquire for Sample Copy of this Report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745090/aseptic-packaging-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?source=releasewire&Mode=07



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Aseptic Packaging Market: Tetra Pak International SA, Amcor Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, SIG Combibloc Group, Schott AG, Coveris Holdings SA, DS Smith PLC, Elopak AS, Mondi PLC, Becton, Dickinson & Co and others.



Key Market Trends



Beverage Segment Anticipated to Witness Strong Growth



The ready-to-drink beverages include bottled or canned tea and coffee. Energy drinks, such as sports nutrients, high-nutrient, and flavored water, alcopops, and ready-made alcohol cocktails are also all examples of ready-to-drink beverages. These beverage types have witnessed a significant rise in consumption. Also, other beverages, such as vegetable juices, wine, smoothies, and bar mixes are experiencing increased demand.

Lately, ready-to-drink iced tea has grown considerably due to increasing demand. In 2017, delivering on the consumers changing needs, Nestl Waters North America introduced new premium Nestea ready-to-drink iced tea beverages, and at the same time, repositioning the classic brand.

Additionally, in June 2018, Starbucks, in partnership with Anheuser-Busch, began shipping ready-to-drink premium Teavana Craft Iced Tea to selected grocery and convenience retailers in New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, and Missouri. In order to keep these increased tea contents safe, aseptic packaging was employed.



Asia-Pacific Region Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth



Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing aseptic packaging markets, owing to the massive adoption of the technology, coupled with increasing concerns regarding product safety and shelf-life. China is also emerging as one of the dominating countries, even at the global level.

The sale of aseptic packages proliferated in China, registering a sales volume of about 80 billion units over the period 2013-2016. According to the USDA, China's demand for imported dairy products is expected to increase. However, China's retaliatory tariffs on US dairy products are expected to make it difficult for US dairy companies to take advantage of this situation, thus, opening up an opportunity for local vendors.

China has invested more in the development of aseptic packaging technology and equipment. Guangdong, Beijing, Shanghai, Wenzhou, and Ningbo produce aseptic packing machines of paper boxes, plastic cups, equipment, and packaging materials of ultra-high temperature sterilization. China has remained one of Tetra Pak's major markets. However, with local enterprises entering into the aseptic packaging industry, Tetra Pak's shares in the Chinese market have reduced.



Browse the Report Description And TOC:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745090/aseptic-packaging-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?source=releasewire&Mode=07



Company Developments:



In August 2018, Sealed Air expanded its solutions portfolio and design capabilities with the acquisition of AFP Inc., a leading, privately held fabricator of foam, corrugated, molded pulp, and wood packaging solutions. AFP specializes in custom-engineered protective packaging for retail, e-commerce, and direct shipping applications. Acquiring the company will allow Sealed Air to better position its fabricated foam innovations, such as EcoPure, a sustainable solution made from plant-based resin.



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Aseptic Packaging Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Purchase a Copy of This Report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/01091745090?mode=su?source=releasewire&Mode=07



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.



Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com ).



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



About MarketInsightsReports

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.



Contact Us:



Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Market Insights Reports



Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687



sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com