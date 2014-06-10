Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Aseptic Packaging Market - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Aseptic Packaging Market By Type (Cartons, Bottles, Bags & Pouches, Prefilled Syringes, Vials & Ampoules), By Application (Food, Beverage,& Pharmaceutical) - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018
The aseptic packaging market is experiencing renewed demand due to the flourishing pharmaceutical sector and the growing global dairy industry. This report estimates the market value and volume of aseptic packaging, by types and applications. In terms of geography, the report is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (ROW). The aseptic packaging market is broadly segmented on the basis of type and application. With a huge market potential and growing consumer safety concerns, the market is likely to witness remarkable growth in the coming years. Aseptic packaging is the safest type of packaging and is seen to have remarkable growth in the food aseptic packaging segment.
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FIGURE 1
ASEPTIC PACKAGING MARKET SHARE, BY TYPE, 2011-2018 ($MILLION)
e-estimated, p-projected
Source: MarketsandMarkets Analysis
The figure above shows the trend of the aseptic packaging market value, by type from 2011 to 2018. Cartons are the dominant aseptic packaging type being used in a wide range of applications and are growing at a robust pace. Prefilled syringes are the fastest growing aseptic packaging type. Other types of packaging such as vials & ampoules bags & pouches, and others are estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR.
Asia-Pacific is expected to generate the maximum revenue in the aseptic packaging market. Demand for aseptic food packaging will be led by emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa due to the rising consumption of beverages, rising disposable income, and urbanization in these countries. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for aseptic packaging. Latin American and the Middle East & African countries exhibit rapid growth in this market. Factors such as growth of the global dairy industry and the booming pharmaceutical industry will raise the demand for aseptic packaging in emerging economies.
Major companies are investing in R&D to develop new types of packaging. Aseptic packaging companies are adopting expansion strategies to explore new product categories and markets, thus expanding their market share.
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