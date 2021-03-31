Aseptic Paper Packaging for Flat Top Carton Market Revenue Opportunities and Various Manufacture Development Analysis from (2021-2026)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2021 -- Aseptic Paper for Flat Top Carton Market: Introduction



Transparency Market Research delivers key insights for the aseptic paper for flat top carton market in its published report, which include global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2019–2027. In terms of revenue, the global market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, owing to several factors, about which TMR offers detailed insights and forecasts in the aseptic Paper for flat top carton market report.



The report highlights the prominent factors responsible for shaping the aseptic paper for flat top carton market across various regions. The detailed analysis based on paper type, thickness, packaging structure type, and end-use is included in the report. Aseptic paper for flat top carton is type of paper packaging solution, especially used for manufacturing of flat top cartons, which are also known as liquid brick carton or UHT carton or shelf stable carton. Flat top cartons are predominantly used in the beverage and dairy industries to pack and seal a variety of milk products, carbonated drinks and fruit juices. Leading packaging manufacturers across the globe, are adopting aseptic paper flat top cartons for packaging variety of drinks, as this packaging solution maintains the quality and integrity of the product for longer duration. Furthermore, shifting inclination of consumers towards sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions offers lucrative opportunities to manufacturers in the aseptic paper for flat top carton market. These factors are expected to reinforce the growth of the aseptic paper for flat top carton market during the forecast period. Overall, the global outlook of the aseptic paper for flat top carton market is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.



Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Aseptic Paper for Flat Top Carton Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=59595



Demand for Aseptic Paper for Flat Top Carton Solutions to Rise Supported by Need for Tamper-proof Packaging



Shelf-life is a key aspect while packaging a variety of liquid products. Longer shelf-life of a product improves the process of distribution and supply efficiently across numerous locations. The high barrier feature of aseptic paper for flat top carton solutions helps to increase shelf-life of liquid products, minimizes waste, and effectively helps cut back on delivery frequency. Another issue with unpackaged food is that it can be easily tampered with. Aseptic paper for flat top carton solutions are tamper-resistant and also have tamper-evident seals, making them a suitable and preferred option for packaging liquid products. Moreover, these cartons are also brick shaped, which allows for easy stacking. All these factors are contributing substantially to the growth of the aseptic paper for flat top carton market.



Growing Consumption of Carbonated Soft Drinks Propels Demand for Aseptic Paper for Flat Top Carton



Aseptic paper flat top carton packaging solutions are widely used in the beverage industry to fill and seal carbonated drinks, fruit juices and other liquid products. Demand for a variety of carbonated soft drinks has witnessed a sharp rise in recent years, on the back of rising consumption of carbonated soft drinks by the increasing young population in developing countries and rising disposable incomes of consumers. Changing consumer preferences towards healthier lifestyles contributes to the massive demand for juices, flavored water, and coconut water. Moreover, the demand for diet drinks such as low-calorie drinks, no sugar drinks and classic soft drinks in food outlets, hotels, and restaurant chains are reaching new heights in the market. The growth in demand for such types of drinks, especially for carbonated soft drinks, owing to the health-related benefits of such drinks accelerates the growth of the aseptic paper for flat top carton market.



Aseptic Paper for Flat Top Carton Market: Competition Landscape



The global aseptic paper for flat top carton market is highly competitive and consolidated in nature, with presence of well-established market participants. Key players operating in the global aseptic paper for flat top carton market include Amcor Limited, Mondi Ltd., Polyoak Packaging Group Ltd., IPI s.r.l, SIG Combibloc Obeikan (Pty) Ltd., Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd., etc., Lami Packaging Co., Elopak SA, Uflex Ltd., Weyerhaeuser Company, Evergreen Packaging Inc., Clearwater Paper Corporation, and TidePak Aseptic Packaging Material Co. Ltd.



To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=59595



Global Aseptic Paper for Flat Top Carton Market: Segmentation



Aseptic Paper for Flat Top Carton Market, by Paper Type



Bleached Paperboard

Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard



Aseptic Paper for Flat Top Carton Market, by Thickness



Less than 240µm

240 to 260µm

260 to 280µm

More than 280µm



Aseptic Paper for Flat Top Carton Market, by Packaging Structure



5 Layer

6 Layer

7 Layer & Above



Aseptic Paper for Flat Top Carton Market, by End Use



Dairy Products

Milk

Yogurt & Butter Milk

Beverages

Fruit Juice

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Alcoholic Beverages



Aseptic Paper for Flat Top Carton Market, by Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on Aseptic Paper for Flat Top Carton Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=59595



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insights to thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants uses proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.