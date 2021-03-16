Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights for the aseptic paper packaging market in its published report, which include global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2020-2025. In terms of revenue, the global aseptic paper packaging market is projected to expand 1.4x its current market value by the end of 2025, owing to increasing demand from beverages, dairy products, and end usage across several countries. About this, TMR offers detailed insights and forecasts in the aseptic paper packaging market report.



Aseptic paper packaging is essential for consumable products such as packaging of fruit juices, carbonated drinks, alcoholic drinks, milk, and yogurt. Aseptic paper packaging offers complete protection from water vapors and bacteria making it suitable for liquid products packaging applications. For better understanding, the market analysis is segmented as per paper type, thickness, packaging structure, packaging type, and end use across five regions. As per TMR analysis, aseptic paper packaging is expected to become the first choice of end users, attributing to increasing demand for safe and hygienic product packaging. The aseptic paper packaging market is likely to gain traction among manufacturers, owing to increase in food, beverage, and dairy industries over the next decade, which have been widely utilizing aseptic packaging. Furthermore, a large number of conventional food and beverage packaging companies is likely to switch to aseptic paper for packaging, which is anticipated to drive the aseptic paper packaging market.



Eco-Friendly Nature and Recyclability of Packaging Cartons to Boost Demand for Aseptic Paper Packaging



Traditionally, liquid food goods are packaged using plastics derived from non-renewable resources and with high CO2 emissions. The reducing carbon emission is a global initiative, and strict regulations to reduce carbon content in the environment have been introduced by governments of various countries. This has inspired suppliers of packaging solutions to move from traditional packaging types to eco-friendly packaging items. Aseptic packaging cartons are made of recyclable and biodegradable materials. This is expected to increase the uptake of such cartons across various industries.



For instance, Elopak Inc., a prominent manufacturer of liquid packaging cartons that focuses on the adoption of a future-proof packaging strategy. The company insists on 100% renewability and replaces all of its fossil-based raw materials with biodegradable resources.



Increasing Consumption of Preservative-free Food and Beverages Amplifying growth Opportunities for Aseptic Paper Packaging



Preservatives are artificial or naturally occurring chemical compounds with special characteristics that stop the growth of microorganisms in foods or beverages. They are also used to add appeal to the packaged food or beverage such as flavor and color. These preservatives help increase the shelf life of various products through different reactions, acting as antioxidants or decreasing the rate of reaction. These work well in preserving the food. However, they can cause side effects upon consumption.



The elimination of packaging preservatives offers a good incentive for the demand for aseptic packaging. As aseptic carton packaging preserves food and beverage composition without introducing any preservatives, it is projected that the packaging technology would help the food & beverages industry reduce the use of preservatives in the packaging of different items.



Gradual Shift toward Alternate Packaging Solutions Adding Challenges for Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Growth



Plastic and glass packaging products are involved in almost all aspects of life, and it simplifies the transport of a diverse range of drink, food, and other goods. There is a significant potential for new applications of plastics that are anticipated to offer various benefits such as cost-effectiveness, lightweight, corrosion-resistance insulate, and high electrical and thermal ion properties. The easy availability of plastic as alternative and high costs for aseptic packaging cartons manufacturing are likely to restraint the market.



Glass is a proven and trusted material for food packaging. The manufacturing process of glass requires fewer natural resources and less energy than any other packaging materials. Furthermore, there is no possibility for harmful chemicals to leak from glass packaging into the food. It is 100% recyclable as well as reusable in nature, and cannot lose its quality and purity if recycled into a new one. Therefore, these alternative packaging formats are expected to restrain market growth of aseptic paper packaging to a certain extent.