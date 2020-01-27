Aseptic Processing Market to See Major Growth by 2022

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2020 -- The aseptic processing market is classified in two parts, namely, packaging market and equipment market. The global market size is projected to reach USD 89.5 million by 2022, largely owing to its varied functions and end uses such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Increasing disposable income of people in developing countries, increasing preference for eco-friendly packages, and improved equipment and technologies in the packaging industry are some of the drivers for the growth of the market. Varying environmental mandates across different regions are major challenges faced by manufacturers in this market. The need for superior understanding of the technology used in aseptic packaging compared to other packaging technologies is another restraining factor.



Technological knowledge required to set up a plant for packaging products aseptically is another restraint of the aseptic processing market. A lot of knowledge is required for establishing an aseptic processing plant as this is a crucial process that needs a cautious approach at every step of the way. Hence, manufacturers feel reluctant to step into the aseptic processing business as it requires in-depth knowledge. This aspect of aseptic processing becomes an obstruction in the expansion of the market. However, technological developments are helping this market to simplify operational procedures without human interference, but this would be available at a very high cost.



Although several new packaging designs and shapes have recently entered the market, aseptic carton manufacturers typically conform to the largely preferred block shape, which is favored as it permits easy stacking for more efficient storage. The carton packaging market is estimated to grow due to the demand from milk and dairy product packaging and juice packaging sectors. Also, the demand for ready-to-go and ready-to-serve products has influenced the demand in this market, particularly in the Asia Pacific region.



Among all kinds of food & beverage segments, dairy & beverage products are the most widely used applications of the equipment as well as in the packaging market. Aseptic packaging meets the requirements such as protection and preservation of the commodity from the time it is packaged till the product is consumed; it must protect against biological, chemical, and distribution damages.



India: Projected to be the fastest-growing market for equipment



India is the fastest growing market for equipment, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, in terms of value. The major drivers for this market are growth in technological advancements and the need for innovative packaging. Trends in the economy such as increase in disposable income of people, rise in preferences for eco-friendly packages, and improved equipment and technologies in the packaging and equipment industry are some of the drivers for the growth of the aseptic processing market.



China: Projected to be the fastest-growing market for packaging



China is the fastest growing market for packaging; increase in the urban population in China, coupled with growth in disposable income, and rise in awareness about the benefits of aseptic packaging in the country are driving the growth of the packaging market. In this region, the bottles & cans segment dominates the packaging market in terms of volume, as it is used in the packaging of a variety of beverage items such as fruits & juices, and milk and dairy products.



High initial capital investments and the growing requirements for skilled labors for a better understanding of the technologies are the major factors inhibiting the growth of the global aseptic processing market. The increasing demand for pharmaceutical supplies, change in the mindset of consumers toward the use of food preservatives, growth of the dairy beverage market, and a surge in demand for convenience and quality food products are the primary factors driving the global market. Key players such as Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (US), Tetra Laval International S.A. (Switzerland), SPX FLOW, Inc. (US), IMA S.p.A (Italy) are actively strategizing their growth plans to expand in the aseptic processing market. These companies have a strong presence in Europe and North America and manufacturing facilities as well as a strong distribution network across these regions.



