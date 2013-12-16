ASGCO Introduces a "Complete Conveyor Solution" for Bulk Material Handling

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- ASGCO® “Complete Conveyor Solutions” now offers the world’s first advanced containment and dust control solution for conveyed bulk material products. ASGCO®’s Pro-Zone™ is a patent pending modular conveyor belt load-zone system that optimizes the seal for air/dust tightness on the receiving conveyor belt. This “skirt-less” fully self-contained system is comprised of our Slide-N-Roll™ beds with our removable “slide-out” designed UHMW and steel side supports and easy to remove center rolls. Side guards, internal splash sealing system, dust curtains and angled hoods (aluminum or steel) completely enclose the entire system.



Product Features:



-Increased Productivity – and longer conveyor belt life because the completely sealed load zone helps eliminate material turbulence and conveyor belt cover abrasion.

-Lower Maintenance Costs – by having a “skirt-less”, fully contained system that needs no adjustments of metal skirt-boards or rubber skirting adjustments.

-Modular Design - can be installed in any combination of 4’ (1200mm) or 5’ (1500mm) lengths to completely cover load zone area. Quickly removable dust hoods, slide-out side sections and removable center rolls aid in the installation and maintenance of the system.

-Made in the USA - completely engineered, designed, fabricated and stocked in the USA.



ASGCO®’s Pro-Zone™ is especially suitable for dusty conveyed products and processes, for example in the coal-fired power plants, wood chips, grain / soy beans, minerals (potash, phosphate, nitrogen, salt, soda-ash, and sugar), and recycling industries.



Contact ASGCO® today for more information on ASGCO® Pro-Zone™ Modular Conveyor Belt Load Zone System at 1-800-344-4000 or visit http://www.asgco.com to familiarize yourself with this and many more ASGCO® products and services.