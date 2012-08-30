Ash Pendants and Cremation Jewelry Pieces by Jewelry Keepsakes in High Demand

Great Falls, MT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- Cremation jewelry is one of the most personal, meaningful ways to remember a loved one, and is a wonderful way for an individual to hold a person or pet close to their heart. When remembering someone in this way, the possibilities are endless.



Customers seeking the perfect tribute for the remembrance of a special person are consulting Montana-based Jewelry Keepsakes for all of their cremation jewelry and photo memorial jewelry needs. The designers at the cremation memorial jewelry website specialize in ash pendants, heart urn pendants, pendants for ashes, and cremation memorial jewelry—all personal ways to remember the deceased.



Jewelry Keepsakes’ ash pendants are available in over 1,000 styles, including glass, round, cylinder, millefiori, gold, white gold, sports, and companion. Their most popular selection of ash pendants include heart memorial lockets, pet cremation jewelry, and cross keepsake pendants. Personalization options are also available: Jewelry Keepsakes offers a variety of chain and cord selections to match any piece.



The memorial jewelry website’s selection of heart cremation jewelry is favored by anyone who has lost a best friend, lover, family friend, sibling, or parents. The heart urn pendants are meant to symbolize the special affection shared with a person, and are available in beautiful finishes such as mother of pearl, gold, or stainless steel.



Jewelry Keepsakes’ designer pendants for ashes are hollowed out pendants that can be filled with anything to remember a loved one by. The well-crafted pendants for ashes selection includes rings and bracelets, as well. Necklace urns for ashes are not necessarily to hold ashes, but can also be used for flowers or hair.



The cremation memorial jewelry selection at Jewelry Keepsakes is designed to hide the fact that there is anything encased within the pendant. Jewelry Keepsakes prides themself on providing the most affordable jewelry memorials that touch the hearts of all who see them. Currently, the company is offering big savings on memorial jewelry with select coupon codes available on their website, redeemable for incentives such as free shipping, $10.00 off, and 10%-15% off.



Each memorial jewelry piece is unique, just like each relationship, so they can be hung on different chains or personalized by adding engraved text such as names, dates, or phrases that have special meaning. Jewelry Keepsakes accepts many payment methods such as Google Checkout, Visa, MasterCard, and PayPal.



Jewelry Keepsakes specializes in cremation jewelry made from precious metals like gold and silver, hand blown glass, carved marble, and polished tropical wood. Their memorial jewelry and keepsake jewelry is the largest selection on the web, constantly expanding with original new designs.



