Ash Thursday Gets Brave with New EP

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2014 -- Fresh from the recording studio, San Francisco, CA, indie/alt-rock group Ash Thursday has released their second EP, Bravery on 11/24/13. Bravery follows up the band’s debut EP, The Strength to Come Apart (2013), which has already earned fans and established their presence in the San Francisco indie scene. Their track, “I'm Not Running,” is also being featured on WiFi PR Group's Indie Anthems Vol. 4.



Ash Thursday is comprised of Ash Scheiding (lead vocals, guitar, songwriter), Niki Marie (vocals, keys), Betsy Adams (guitar), Andrew Ryan (drums) and Anderai Maldonado (bass). The quintet combines their talents to execute thought-provoking, yet pop-smart music with gripping hooks, compelling melodies and enthralling live performances.



On the six-track Bravery, songwriter Ash Scheiding demonstrates a focus on the concepts of loyalty and commitment as they apply to love, self and society. She commonly explores other intense aspects of the human experience such as love, fear, death and coming of age. Scheiding sites the entire lineup for adding dimension to the songs and helping further articulate the passion and emotion such subjects demand, “It's priceless to have a team that can help deliver the deepest parts of my mind and heart.”



Earlier this year, Ash Thursday had the opportunity to open for K's Choice, one of their musical inspirations and a group they’re often compared to. They also share certain musical similarities with The Cure, Silversun Pickups, Aimee Mann and Coldplay, many of whom are some of their chief musical influences. Other influences include The Police, Nirvana, City and Colour, Fleetwood Mac and Jimmy Eat World.



Ash Thursday will join other indie artists from around North America to be featured on WiFi PR Group's Indie Anthems Vol. 4 with their song, “I'm Not Running.” The compilation will be released at SXSW in March 2014.



You can preview the Bravery EP on their SoundCloud page.



Ash Thursday's music is available on iTunes, Amazon, Rdio, Spotify and bandcamp.



The group is planning a West Coast tour in early 2014. Keep an ear to the ground as this band continues to share the love and life of their music with San Francisco and beyond.



About Ash Thursday

The Strength to Come Apart EP (2013)

Bravery EP (2013)



Website: http://ashthursday.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ashthursdaymusic

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ash_thursday

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/ashthursdaymusic

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/ashthursday



Media Contact:

Alisa St. Rock

WiFi PR Group

800.614.6473 Ext.1

wifiprgroup@gmail.com

www.wifiprgroup.com



About WiFi PR Group

WiFi PR Group, http://www.wifiprgroup.com, based in Los Angeles CA is an innovative marketing force in the interconnecting worlds of Philanthropy, Business and Entertainment. Specializing in digital publicity and branding, WiFi PR works closely with its clients to create business to business and business to consumer campaigns.