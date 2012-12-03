Asheville Web Designers Help You Build Your Site, Make It Work and Get It Seen

Asheville, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- Web development has a lot of ins and outs and what-have-yous. There's a tremendous amount to consider - everything from user interface and experience down to making sure that your site actually functions for YOU. You need a site that works for your customer base, but you also must have a web site that is easy to maintain, update and change. Add to that the FACT that you must be seen and well-ranked on Google - and you have an awful lot to keep in mind. It can be confusing and intimidating.



That's where we come in. We make it easy on you.



We not only design beautiful sites, we build them using the latest technologies - then we help you market and advertise your site. We find out about your business, your website needs and - most important - we research what features your customers need, expect and are looking for in your site. We don't build a site with a bunch of bells and whistles that you don't need. We give you a site that WORKS - and does what it's meant to do - drive more customers to you.



Before we build a site we do a couple of things:



- Research your competitors to see what they're doing right, what they're doing wrong, and how we can do it better.

- Research your customer base to see what they are looking for.

- We coach you on choosing a domain name or on leveraging what you currently have.

- Develop a solid plan for Search Engine Optimization

- Find out what you like in a website - looks, function and all that jazz.

- Find out what your business is all about. We want your site to be part of who and what you are.

- We suggest further marketing efforts that will go hand-in-hand with your new site.



Then, once we've gathered all the information and done some serious thinking, we "put pencil to paper" and start designing an attractive site with all the style and all the features you want and need - but without a bunch of fluff. After we've polished the design to your specifications, we start building a site:



- We use the best-suited content management system (Wordpress, Magento, Shopify, Joomla, Drupal, etc. We have experience in almost all modern CMS's)

- We find the best, most appropriate plugins to add functionality.

- We build to web standards.

- We make sure that everyone that comes to your site - mobile and traditionally - sees what you want them to see.

- We make sure it WORKS.

- We customize everything.

- We test the site, test it again and launch it on your server (or ours.)

- We test it again.



Now that we've built your site, we help you market the thing:



- We tweak your site to be very search engine friendly. Search engine optimization is a big subject - but we have the know-how to get it done and done right.

- We submit everything to Google, Bing, Yahoo and all the major search engines out there.

- We suggest social campaigns.

- We help you develop good habits (blogging, social media, etc.)

- We hook it up with Facebook, Twitter, etc.

- We show you how to use your new site. All our web design and development contracts include live screencast walk-throughs to get you up to speed on updating your site, changing it up and keeping it fresh.



After it's all said and done, you have a beautiful, functional site that is easy to use and easy to market. Plus, we don't just walk away. We help you keep your site pointed in the right direction and we offer ongoing technical support for enhancements, upgrades and changes. As much or as little help as you need in the future - we're around to help.



Really - the process can be intimidating, but we've done enough sites for enough different folks out there that we understand how to successfully guide you through it all. We make it easy on you. Soup to nuts - design to development.



Now - let's go...



About Independent Studios

Independent Studios (http://designavl.com/) has been serving the Asheville and Western North Carolina area for over 15 years. We believe that everyone deserves excellent web design, logos, identity and marketing materials. Our goal is to deliver real design, real thinking and real results to each and every client.



