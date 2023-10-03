Ashland Has Been Included as a Contender in the "Personal Care Ingredients 360 Quadrant" by MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2023 -- MarketsandMarkets has recognized Ashland as a contender company in the "Personal Care Ingredients 360 quadrant". Ashland is a strong contender in the market for personal care ingredients due to its strategy focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer interaction. In this very competitive environment, Ashland is not just surviving, but growing thanks to well-planned long-term and short-term tactics. Ashland is positioning itself for long-term success and increasing the standard for the whole industry by consistently changing and adapting.



The Personal Care Ingredients Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Personal Care Ingredients. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrants evaluated over 100 Personal Care Ingredients companies of which the top 20 Personal Care Ingredients companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders. The 360 Quadrant effectively maps the companies based on factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, channels of demand, and sales strategies that were considered for the market presence of the Personal Care Ingredients quadrant.



According to the 360 quadrants for Personal Care Ingredients Companies by MarketsandMarkets, Ashland was recognized as a contender company in the "Top 20 Personal Care Ingredients Companies, Worldwide 2023". Ashland Inc. is one of the leading specialty ingredients company. The company's personal care business operates throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific and distributes its personal care products globally. The company offers personal care products for oral care, hair care, skincare, sun care, and cosmetics among its wide range of personal care products. The Personal Care portfolio of oral care products delivers active ingredients in toothpaste and mouthwashes. Whereas the Personal Care portfolio of hair care products includes advanced styling polymers, fixatives, conditioning polymers, emulsifiers, preservatives, rheology modifiers, and bio-functional actives. Further, the portfolio of portfolio of ingredients and solutions for skin care, sun care, and cosmetics focuses on natural and sustainable solutions.



360Quadrants Scoring Methodology



360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects, and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Market Leaders, Contenders, Innovators, and Emerging Companies. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.



