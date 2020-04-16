Ashley Capital Group Offering Strategic Partnership Advice to Clients in the Marketing Industry

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2020 -- When it comes to business development, strategic alliances and partnerships are imperative in reaching new customers, increasing brand awareness, and pushing the envelope forward. By tapping into various industries, reaching out to specific demographics, and even embracing new product lines, strategic partnerships bring businesses ample ways to grow — especially when they incorporate strategic marketing plans. Marketers employ various tactics and activities to derive the highest value possible from all of their partnerships.



One must gain a clear understanding of a potential partner's resources and goals before establishing any formal partnership. These values inform the trajectory of any alliance down the road. If two entities don't align goals or overlap objectives in a way that's advantageous to everyone, an agreement may expend valuable resources that fail to recoup investments.



Upon establishing marketing goals, the alliance should break down deliverables and manageable activities. By moving forward with these, partners can take advantage of financial gains in the form of commission or revenue sharing, increased brand awareness with co-branded marketing materials and sponsored events, and customer base growth.



Alliance marketing enables a business to gain access to new customers and segments they have not previously competed in. When each business markets its new alliance to customers, they are more likely to heed referrals and utilize discounts for the partner company's products or services. It's also paramount that partnerships establish a hierarchy of accurate reporting and goal tracking to accurately measure the success of marketing initiatives as well as make informed future value projections.



