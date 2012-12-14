Ashley Hill Launches Student Executive Academy to Help Teens Become Competitive College Applicants

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- ALH Group and its CEO, Ashley Hill, announced recently that it has launched the Student Executive Academy, a one-on-one college prep coaching program for college bound teens under its College Prep Ready program.



Hill created the customized coaching program in response to the feedback she received from busy parents who want to help their teens get through the college preparation but lack the resources and expert college preparation knowledge. While Student Executive Academy is tailored to the needs of the students, Hill covers the 6 main areas that college applicants must master to get into college successfully including leadership skills, financing college, and getting a competitive edge over the millions of applicants.



“Preparing for college is serious business and families need to know exactly what to do to ensure a successful transition to the college setting,” Hill said.



This program is unique in its ability to help students and families reduce the stress associated with completing the college application and financing college, provide strategic tools, and provide a format to accommodate the busy schedules of students and parents.



“The goal of Student Executive Academy is to give students the necessary college preparation resources in an online format so that the program is not just another thing to fit into a tight schedule,” Hill said.



Parents and students are welcome to review the program details and fill out the application today as spaces are limited.



About ALH Group

ALH Group provides college preparation consulting services for students aged 13-18 and their families. It offers customized coaching services to meet the unique needs of the students and their families. For more information, please visit http://collegeprepready.com. Members of the media may visit http://collegeprepready.com/wp/about/media-room/ for additional information.



Company Name: ALH Group

Contact: Ashley Hill

Phone: 513-399-7287

Email: info@collegeprepready.com