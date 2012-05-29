AP For Women Launches Kickstarter Project

Columbia, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- AP for Women is a beautifully woven, brilliantly driven idea and it needs your help. Starting on May 25th, Ashley will launch her Kickstarter campaign with the hopes of raising enough money to get her small, yet eloquently unique, fashion line launched.



So, why should you help fund this project?



“I want women to feel beautiful, no matter their religion or beliefs. Although religion was my inspiration for this line, AP for Women is not just for Islamic women, and I cannot stress that enough. This is my chance to really make an impact on the world and how they see fashion and religion.” Stated the designer.



Kickstarter is a website for young artists to find help funding their projects. They have 30 days to reach their goal, or the money is returned. To donate to AP for Women’s project, or for more information, please visit http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/apforwomen/ap-modern-modesty-wear.



About the designer

Ashley Pecolia Green New Jersey and currently lives in Columbia, Maryland. She reverted to Islam in 2009. Aimed at addressing the needs of the Islamic law, imagine a collaboration of fashion for people who want to dress stylish and eloquent, with a little bit of modesty and conservatism. Each design reflects the importance of following Islamic traditions, but still allows a woman to feel beautiful, without being overexposed.