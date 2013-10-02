Ashley Ring Catches Fire with a New Release "Moving Target" Featuring Lil Wayne

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Paris Hilton isn't the only blond bombshell that hip hop star Lil Wayne rhyming with. Cincinatti native Ashley Ring makes her debut with the hot new single "Moving Target" featuring Lil Wayne. The very catchy "G-Mix" is an all new official launch of this song. A previous incomplete version somehow "leaked" before her Cash Money records project was complete. Written by Frankie Storm (penned Rhianna's "Don't Stop The Music) and produced by hot newcomer Gilflo, this radioactive colaboration with Lil Wayne has captured fan attention from The Hunger Games movies fanatics, Young Money hip hop devotees, and worldwide pop music lovers across the board.



"With an amazing new team in place I'm happy to finally drop new music and truly grateful for the amazing DJ and fan support" says Ring whose currently in Atlanta creating her live show and working to complete her debut CD release.



This is the first release from her pop fusion project that showcases Ashley's soulful voice over dance dub step hip hop infused musical tracks.



Check out the exclusive new Catching Fire music video trailer on youtube and look forward to the release of the official music video soon. "Can you catch me baby" is the perfect catchy hook because Ashley Ring right now is on the move!



Media Contact:

Lauren/The RingPopps

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Address: Atlanta, Georgia

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