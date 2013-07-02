Ashurst Electrical Houses the Highest Average Number of Part P Qualified Electricians

Hatfield, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Ashurst Electrical, a leading family friendly home improvement service company now offers top quality electricsafe registered services. Too many property and lives have been damaged and killed by faulty electric wiring in and around residential areas and buildings. Take no chances in the quality of service provided by electricians London.



The Ashurst Electrical is a well-reputed company providing only the best in quality service being a member of the NAPIT and working in compliance with Part P of UK building regulations. The company also offers services not only in London but also in St Albans, Stevenage, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire and areas in and around London.



The company only employees fully trained part P electricians. It caters to all electrical services including full house or partial rewiring. A pre site visit and estimate is provided free of charge. The company is well equipped with electricians to handle all domestic as well as large-scale commercial undertakings. Even if it is just a safety inspection and testing around the house, the company understands the dangers to faulty electrical wiring and hence will support the clients all the way.



Most electrical companies are reluctant to visit houses to handle minor jobs because this would mena lesser fees. The Ashurst Electrical on the other hand has a full backup for any kind of electrical job. Even if it is just to install the TV and home network, to check the heater that has not been working over the last few days, or just a faulty switch board, the team is ready to service you.



The Company also deals in installing or designing of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, emergency lighting in and around the property, quick fixing of burglar alarms, providing PAT services or just fault finding just because you do not feel the electrical wiring in your new home is not secure enough. To get more information please go to http://www.ashurstelectrical.co.uk/



About ashurstelectrical.co.uk

This is a website about the Ashurst Eletricals Company. The website provides all information about the services offered by the company and other important details about the company.



Contact Media

Ashurst electrical

ashurstelectrical@hotmail.co.uk

48 St Audreys Close, Hatfield, AL10 8UW

http://www.ashurstelectrical.co.uk/