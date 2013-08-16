Asia: A Potential Market for Cancer Generics

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- According to the latest data released by EIU, Asia ranked highest in the number of new cancer cases reported in 2009 by accounting for 46% of the total new cases reported.



With such an enormous share, the soaring prices of cancer drugs have only added to the misery of developing countries. In such a condition, recent court rulings and increased the backing from the government in favor of generics have turned Asia into a potential market for generic manufacturers.



According to our latest research report “Cancer Generics Market Outlook 2017”, the market for cancer generics is expected to grow at 13%, reaching US$ 19 Billion by 2017. This growth can be attributed to a lot of branded cancer drugs whose patents are expected to expire within the next 5 years. This will provide a major thrust to the generics which are comparatively cheaper than their branded counterparts. Generic manufacturers can cash in on this opportunity to increase their market revenue and global presence.



The report provides an insight to the various parameters associated with Cancer Generics. It focuses on the trends and drivers that would be instrumental in shaping the market, evaluating the role and impact of each driver. Also covered is the segmentation of the generics market by disease types, with emphasis on current and future incidence, regional analysis and the various generic treatment options available.



The thorough study asserts that Cancer Generics in developing countries is going to be the focus area for majority of players with enormous growth potential in the near future.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM613.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- Cancer Generics Market Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM353.htm)

- Japan Generics Market Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM371.htm)

- Generic Drug Market in Canada (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM598.htm)

- Booming Generics Drug Market in India (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM256.htm)

- UK Generics Market Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM313.htm)



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm



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