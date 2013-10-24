Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Asia Beverage Forecasts September 2013 market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

Published by , Asia Beverage Forecasts provides consumption trends 2000 to 2012 actuals and 2013 to 2018 forecasts for key beverage categories.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This bi-annual report from is designed to show past consumption trends for all commercial beverage categories and forecast trends five years into the future. Product analysis is broken down in to 21 categories: packaged water, bulk/HOD water, carbonates, juice, nectars, still drinks, squash/syrups, fruit powders, iced/rtd tea drinks, iced/rtd coffee drinks, sports drink, energy drinks, hot tea, hot coffee, beer, wine, spirits, fortified wine, dairy drinks (white milk, fermented milk, drinking yogurt, flavoured milk, soymilk, evaporated and condensed milk).



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Stronger incremental growth for still drinks in Asia is possible as the category is rich in product choices and will continue to attract large producers to the region. Japan, however is a notable market exception, as still drinks sales are expected to fall into slightly negative territory over the review period, as other categories such as iced/rtd tea drinks or drinking yogurt's attract greater promotion.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Interest and investment by producers together with rising purchasing power are key factors behind strong growth in Asia. Demand for diverse dairy products and increasing interest in the health benefits of beverages continue to shape the market.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The report facilitates valuable data comparisons, enabling the user to monitor the development of commercial beverages over time by category and determine share of throat. It is an essential aid for anyone interested in the beverage industry.



Key Features and Benefits

Data for 24 individual beverage categories, covering historical trends (2000-2012 actuals &2013-2018 forecast provided in excel).



Data measures in million litres and litres per capita



Supporting analysis for the 24 individual beverage categories



Asia Beverage Forecasts includes data tables for 14 markets: China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam.



Supporting text for 10markets.



Companies Mentioned



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To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144951/asia-beverage-forecasts-september-2013.html



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