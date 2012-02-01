Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2012 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Asia Bottled Water Report 2011 market report to its offering



An essential guide for soft drinks professionals worldwide, the Asia Bottled Water Report forms part of Canadean's best selling series of global soft drinks reports. Comprising of data tables and supporting text, the report provides information at a regional and country level. Data includes Bottled Water consumption (million litres & litres per capita) from 2005 to 2010, with forecasts to 2014. Percentage market shares are provided for segmentation data, packaging data and distribution (2009 and 2010 actuals, plus forecasts for 2011). Leading companies' market shares for 2009 and 2010 are provided. A market valuation is provided for each country and, where applicable, new products in 2010 are identified. Supporting text includes commentary on current and emerging trends, segmentation, packaging, distribution, pricing/valuation and where applicable, functional drinks and private label.



Scope

- Historic and forecast consumption data by region and by country (2005-2010 actuals plus forecasts to 2014)

- Segmentation data by country

- Key packaging data by country

- Distribution splits by country



Reasons to Buy

Published by Canadean, this report is an essential guide for bottled water and soft drinks professionals worldwide This 80 page report includes a regional summary along with individual country profiles on 14 markets Compiled from Canadean's extensive global soft drinks databases which are researched individually by country using our specialist researchers on-the-ground Canadean's in-depth methodology provides consistent, reliable data which has been researched and built from brand data upwards



Key Highlights



14 individual country profiles and a regional overview Historic and forecast consumption data by region and by country (2005-2010 actuals plus forecasts to 2014) Segmentation data by country (Carbonated vs Still / Table vs Mineral/Spring) Key packaging data (Material / Non-Refillable vs Refillable / Multi Serve vs Single Serve) by country Distribution (on- vs off-premise) splits by country Leading companies' % market shares 2010 market valuation by country Market commentary including current and emerging trends



Contact us:

Reportstack http://www.reportstack.com/contact

twitter: http://twitter.com/reportstack

facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Reportstack/182382778485635

linkedin: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportstack