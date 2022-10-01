QY Research, Inc.

Asia Curtain Wall Market Will Worth US$ 18 Billion in 2022 – QY Research Inc.

Asia Curtain Wall Market Insights, Forecast to 2030

 

City of Industry, United States -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2022 -- In 2021, Unitized accounted for a share of 34.66% in the Asia Curtain Wall market. And this product segment is poised to reach US$ 12.14 billion by 2030 from US$ 6.82 billion in 2021.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Asia Curtain Wall market size is estimated to be worth US$ 18.22 billion in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 31.44 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.61% during the review period.

In Curtain Wall market, the Commercial holds an important share in terms of Application, and it is expected to reach a value of US$ 26.56 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.28% during 2022 and 2030.

In Asia, the key manufacturers of Curtain Wall include Yuanda, Jangho, Guangtian Group and YKK AP, etc. In 2021, the Asia top five players have a share approximately 19.40% in terms of revenue.

By Company

Shenyang Yuanda Aluminium Industry Engineering Co., Ltd.
Jangho Creation Group Co., Ltd
Shenzhen Grandland Group Co., Ltd
YKK AP
Hainan Development Holdings Nanhai Co., Ltd.
Zhongnan Curtain Wall
Shanghai Meite Curtain Wall
Wuhan Lingyun

Segment by Type

Unitized
Semi-unitized
Stick

Segment by Application

Commercial
Residential

Segment by Country/Region

Japan
China
Taiwan
Hong Kong
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Vietnam
Philippines
India

Source: QY Research, Inc.
Posted Saturday, October 01, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT - Permalink

 