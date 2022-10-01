Asia Curtain Wall Market Will Worth US$ 18 Billion in 2022 – QY Research Inc.

Asia Curtain Wall Market Insights, Forecast to 2030
City of Industry, United States -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2022 -- In 2021, Unitized accounted for a share of 34.66% in the Asia Curtain Wall market. And this product segment is poised to reach US$ 12.14 billion by 2030 from US$ 6.82 billion in 2021.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Asia Curtain Wall market size is estimated to be worth US$ 18.22 billion in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 31.44 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.61% during the review period.
In Curtain Wall market, the Commercial holds an important share in terms of Application, and it is expected to reach a value of US$ 26.56 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.28% during 2022 and 2030.
In Asia, the key manufacturers of Curtain Wall include Yuanda, Jangho, Guangtian Group and YKK AP, etc. In 2021, the Asia top five players have a share approximately 19.40% in terms of revenue.
By Company
Shenyang Yuanda Aluminium Industry Engineering Co., Ltd.
Jangho Creation Group Co., Ltd
Shenzhen Grandland Group Co., Ltd
YKK AP
Hainan Development Holdings Nanhai Co., Ltd.
Zhongnan Curtain Wall
Shanghai Meite Curtain Wall
Wuhan Lingyun
Segment by Type
Unitized
Semi-unitized
Stick
Segment by Application
Commercial
Residential
Segment by Country/Region
Japan
China
Taiwan
Hong Kong
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Vietnam
Philippines
India
