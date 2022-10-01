Asia Curtain Wall Market Will Worth US$ 18 Billion in 2022 – QY Research Inc.

City of Industry, United States -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2022 -- In 2021, Unitized accounted for a share of 34.66% in the Asia Curtain Wall market. And this product segment is poised to reach US$ 12.14 billion by 2030 from US$ 6.82 billion in 2021.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Asia Curtain Wall market size is estimated to be worth US$ 18.22 billion in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 31.44 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.61% during the review period.



In Curtain Wall market, the Commercial holds an important share in terms of Application, and it is expected to reach a value of US$ 26.56 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.28% during 2022 and 2030.



In Asia, the key manufacturers of Curtain Wall include Yuanda, Jangho, Guangtian Group and YKK AP, etc. In 2021, the Asia top five players have a share approximately 19.40% in terms of revenue.



By Company



Shenyang Yuanda Aluminium Industry Engineering Co., Ltd.

Jangho Creation Group Co., Ltd

Shenzhen Grandland Group Co., Ltd

YKK AP

Hainan Development Holdings Nanhai Co., Ltd.

Zhongnan Curtain Wall

Shanghai Meite Curtain Wall

Wuhan Lingyun



Segment by Type



Unitized

Semi-unitized

Stick



Segment by Application



Commercial

Residential



Segment by Country/Region



Japan

China

Taiwan

Hong Kong

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Vietnam

Philippines

India



