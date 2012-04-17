Asia Fruit Powders Report 2011 - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Canadean, "Asia Fruit Powders Report 2011", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2012 -- An essential guide for soft drinks professionals worldwide, the Asia Fruit Powders Report forms part of Canadean's best selling series of global soft drinks reports.
Comprising of data tables and supporting text, the report provides information at a regional and country level. Data includes Fruit Powders consumption (million litres & litres per capita) from 2005 to 2010, with forecasts to 2014. Percentage market shares are provided for segmentation data, packaging data and distribution (2009 and 2010 actuals, plus forecasts for 2011). Leading companies' market shares for 2009 and 2010 are provided. A market valuation is provided for each country and, where applicable, new products in 2010 are identified. Supporting text includes commentary on current and emerging trends, segmentation, packaging, distribution, pricing/valuation and where applicable, functional drinks and private label
Key Highlights
- 11 individual country profiles and a regional overview
- Historic and forecast consumption data by region and by country (2005-2010 actuals plus forecasts to 2014)
- Segmentation data by country (flavour)
- Key packaging data (material, refillability, multi vs single serve) by country
- Distribution (on- vs off-premise) splits by country
- Leading companies' % market shares
- 2010 market valuation by country
- Market commentary including current and emerging trends
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
The report provides data on Fruit Powders consumption from 2005 to 2010 and forecasts to 2014 at a regional and country level. The report also provides market shares for segmentation data, packaging data and distribution.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Published by Canadean, this report is an essential guide for Fruit Powders and soft drinks professionals worldwide
- Compiled from Canadean's extensive global soft drinks databases which are researched individually by country using our specialist researchers on-the-ground
- Canadean's in-depth methodology provides consistent, reliable data which has been researched and built from brand data upwards
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Fruit Powders Report 2011
- Latin America Fruit Powders Report 2011
- Australasia Fruit Powders Report 2011
- North America Fruit Powders Report 2011
- East Europe Fruit Powders Report 2011
- Africa Fruit Powders Report 2011
- West Europe Fruit Powders Report 2011
- Liqueurs in Asia-Pacific to 2015: Market Guide
- The Future of the Spirits Market in France, to 2016
- The Future of the Spirits Market in Germany, to 2016