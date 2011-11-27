Asia Media Supplies Announces Holiday HP Promotion through January 2012

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2011 -- Asia Media Supplies (M) SdnBhd is pleased to announce their Holiday HP promotion taking place from November 21, 2011 through January 31, 2012 for its Malaysian customers. In addition to being an HP reseller and Canon authorized reseller, Asia Media Supplies (M) SdnBhd provides top quality branded IT and networking products as well as computers, projectors, business technology and printing products, accessories, supplies and consumables to a wide range of industries throughout Malaysia.



With the purchase of select quantities and models of HP black ink cartridges, HP color ink cartridges or HP mono toner,buyers get a free HP Robot Calculator, HP Character mini fan or HP Eco Mug and Spoon. Additionally, with purchase of select quantities and models of HP color toner, buyers receive a free Buffalo Portable 500 GB Hard Disk or shopping vouchers worth RM 100. End users in West Malaysia receive Jusco shopping vouchers while East Malaysia buyers will receive Parkson shopping vouchers (Pahang, Kelantan and Terangganuare exempt).



In addition to providing HP supplies like HP toner and business technology products, the company also carries products from Fuji, Canon, Xerox, Samsung, Brother, Imation, Konika Minolta, D-Link, Acer, Western Digital, Dell, Microsoft, Lexmark, Kingstonand Seagate. “As authorized resellers and partners of many of these manufacturers, we can provide the cost savings as well as the pre and post-sales support that businesses are seeking,” said an Asia Media Supplies representative.



All goods are stocked for prompt delivery throughout the entire Klang Valley and other states in Malaysia. Door-step delivery service is available without additional charge for a minimum purchase of RM350within Peninsular Malaysia only. Delivery to East Malaysia or any other countries can be arranged with a minimal transport charge.“We are fully committed to assisting our customers quickly, efficiently and thoroughly with all of their needs,” said the representative.



Their team includes highly trained professional sales andcustomer service personnel who provide superior pre and post-sales support ranging from individualized product advice tohassle-free delivery, product enquiries and re-orders.All products sold havewarranties against manufacturer’s defects and registered corporate customers enjoy 30-day payment terms. For more information, please visit http://asia-media.com.my/



About Asia Media Supplies (M) SdnBhd

Asia Media Supplies (M) SdnBhd provides top quality branded IT and networking products as well as computers, projectors, business technology and printing products, accessories, supplies and consumables to a wide range of industries throughout Malaysia. The company has grown from a one-man operationinto a large million dollar business within half a decade. An experiencedsales and customer service staff provides superior pre and post-sales support and quick delivery.