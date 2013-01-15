Asia-Pacific Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Outlook to 2018 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Asia-Pacific Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems, Pain Management Devices and Others provides key market data on the Asia Pacific Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices market – Japan, China, India, and Australia. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories – Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Respiratory Disposables, Airway and Anesthesia Devices, Regional Anesthesia Disposables, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems and Pain Management Devices. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.



Scope



- Market size and company share data for Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices market categories – Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Respiratory Disposables, Airway and Anesthesia Devices, Regional Anesthesia Disposables, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems and Pain Management Devices. Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.

- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Asia Pacific Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices market.

- Countries covered include Japan, China, India, and Australia.

- Key players covered include Covidien plc, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Smiths Medical, ResMed Inc., Philips Respironics, Inc., GE Healthcare, B. Braun Melsungen AG, CareFusion Corporation, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd., Teleflex Incorporated, Senko Medical Trading Co., Mindray Medical International Limited, Maquet GmbH & Co. KG, Intersurgical Ltd., Air Liquide S.A. and I-Flow Corporation.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Asia Pacific Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices competitive landscape.

- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution – Identify, understand and capitalize.



Companies Mentioned



Covidien plc Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Smiths Medical ResMed Inc. Philips Respironics, Inc. GE Healthcare B. Braun Melsungen AG Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited CareFusion Corporation Nihon Kohden Corporation Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd. Teleflex Incorporated Mindray Medical International Limited Senko Medical Trading Co. Intersurgical Ltd. Maquet GmbH & Co. KG Air Liquide S.A. I-Flow Corporation JIUXIN MEDICAL ELECTRIC CO.,LTD Masimo Corporation Becton, Dickinson and Company Heinen + Lowenstein GmbH & Co. KG Beijing Aerospace Changfeng Co., Ltd OSI Systems, Inc. AirSep Corporation Jiangsu Kaitai Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd Vincent Medical Mfg. Co., Ltd. LMA International N.V. All Pro Oxygen Masks Co.,Ltd. Nonin Medical, Inc. CME McKinley UK Limited Embla Systems LLC Compumedics Limited Shaoxing Haitian Medical Device Co., Ltd. Nidek Medical Products, Inc. Salter Labs HAMILTON MEDICAL AG Ambu A/S Hospira, Inc. Invacare Corporation Elder Instruments Pvt. Ltd. Baxter International Inc. SOMNOmedics GmbH



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/92330/asia-pacific-anesthesia-and-respiratory-devices-market-outlook-to-2018-respiratory-devices-respiratory-measurement-devices-anesthesia-machines-sleep-apnea-diagnostic-systems-pain-management-devices-and-others.html