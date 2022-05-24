Asia Pacific (APAC) - the Global Delivery Robot Market Overview

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2022 -- The delivery robots market in APAC. The takeaway from this post is that the demand for these delivery robots is on the rise across APAC due to factors such as rising disposable income and population growth.



The rising demand for delivery robots in the retail industry, along with the growing aging population, is expected to drive the growth of the market in China during the forecast period. The market in South Korea is expected to be valued at USD 0.5 million by 2024, growing at the highest CAGR of 27.04% during the forecast period. The lack of regulations or standards to operate fully autonomous robots is expected to fuel the growth of the delivery robots market in South Korea.



Advantages and Disadvantages of Robots



The Asia Pacific (APAC) region has emerged as a major market for delivery robots. The region is witnessing growth in service-oriented industries such as hospitality and health care, which are benefiting from the use of robots to automate tasks. Some of the main reasons for this growth include the increasing need to cut down on expenses, increase efficiency, and improve safety. Additionally, the growing consumer base in APAC countries is also fuelling the growth of the delivery robotics market in this region.



Some of the key players in the delivery robotics market in APAC include Panasonic System Solutions Asia Pacific, Boston Dynamics (US), Robomart (US), and Eliport (Spain). These companies are investing in R&D to develop advanced delivery robots that can handle difficult terrains and comply with strict regulatory requirements, these companies launched seven different types of delivery robots across nine countries in APAC. The launch of these advanced robots is expected to drive growth in the market over the coming years.



Manufacturers of Robots in APAC



The Asia Pacific (APAC) Delivery Robot Market is expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2026. This growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of robots in various industrial sectors across APAC. Some of the major contributors to this market are Japan, South Korea, China, and India.



In this report, the Asia Pacific (APAC) Delivery Robot Market is divided into types namely wheeled robots and tracked robots. The wheeled robot segment is further divided into two types - manual mode and automatic mode. Tracked robot segment is further sub-divided into two types - Semi-Autonomous and Fully Autonomous.



This report provides an overview of the market including its definitions, classifications, applications, industry chain structure, major vendors and regional trends. The report profiles some of the leading players in the market with their company profile.