Asia Pacific Athletic Apparel and Footwear Market Outlook to 2017 - Online Retail Boom to Escalate Demand - MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- The athletic apparel and footwear market in Asia-Pacific has surged in the recent years due to a rise in consumer inclination towards healthy lifestyles, spur in sports participation rate, changing fashion trends and shifting consumer preferences towards popular brands. The market has exhibited prolonged development due to the driving factors such as rising demand for innovative designs, growing awareness about healthy and active lifestyle, rising population and disposable income levels and the growth of retail culture in the region over the last few years.



The Asia-Pacific market for athletic apparels and footwear is mainly held by China, Japan, Australia, and India with China. China has been the largest contributor to athletic apparel market with a share of ~% to the revenue generated through the sales of athletic apparels in the region followed by Japan with a share of ~% and Australia and India together accounting for ~% of the revenue in 2012.The athletic footwear market in the region is primarily held by China generating ~% of the market followed by Japan generating revenue worth USD ~ million in 2012. Australia and India together held ~% of the market in 2012.



The athletic apparel market in 2012 has recorded a remarkable value of USD ~ million as compared to USD ~ million in 2006.During 2011, the macroeconomic environment in China was intricate than that seen in previous years, with the overall growth trend showing a general slowdown. The country experienced high inflation and adopted tight monetary policies throughout the year. The sportswear industry experienced steady growth in China during 1H2011. Consequently, the revenue of athletic wear market in China dipped to USD ~ million in 2012 as compared to USD ~ million in 2011.



Menswear has occupied the dominant position in the market in 2012 contributing nearly ~% to the overall market. On the other hand, womenswear contributed nearly ~% to the overall sportswear market in China. Cross Training shoes have been the largest contributor to the athletic footwear market in China accounting for a share of nearly ~% in 2012 and generating revenue worth USD ~ million during the year.



The market is concentrated among the leading domestic players including Anta Sports and Li- Ning leading the market with share of `% and ~% in 2011 respectively followed by 361 degree and Xtep contributing ~% and ~% respectively.



The athletic apparel market in Japan has grown at a negative CAGR of 2.1% from 2006-2012. In 2012, the market was valued at USD ~ million as compared to USD ~ million in 2006. Massive earthquakes, tsunami and nuclear power plant explosions have devastated many areas in the north of Japan, leading to millions of people caught in the tragedy. It was observed that in 2006 the production of athletic apparels was ~ thousand units which plunged to ~ thousand units in 2012.



The Japan athletic apparel market is concentrated with the presence of several large scale and small scale manufacturers, retailers and wholesalers, of which the top 6 companies contribute around ~% of the total athletic apparel market revenue in 2011. The market in 2011 was led by the domestic player Descente with ~% contribution to the total athletic apparel market revenue. The second leading player in athletic apparel market in Japan is Goldwin which contributed ~% to the overall revenue of athletic apparel market in 2011. The company generated total revenue of USD ~ million from athletic apparels in 2011



Running shoes held the dominant share of ~% in the overall athletic footwear market in Australia and generated revenue worth USD ~ million in 2012. Cross training footwear held third position in athletic footwear market in Australia, accounting for nearly ~% of the overall market in 2012, followed by football, court indoor and outdoor sports footwear and basket footwear together contributing nearly ~% to the market in 2012



Athletic apparel market in India is majorly contributed by menswear which accounted for a share of ~% in 2012 and generated revenue worth of USD ~ million. Womenswear is the second largest segment of athletic apparel market in India with a share of nearly ~%. Lifestyle footwear is the second leading segment of the market with a share of ~%, followed by soccer footwear accounting for nearly ~% of the market in 2012.



KEY TOPICS COVERED IN THE REPORT



The market size of the Asia-Pacific athletic apparel and footwear Industry, 2006-2012.

The market size of the athletic apparel and footwear market in the countries such as China, Japan, Australia and India, 2006-2012.

Market segmentation of athletic apparel market in China, Australia and India by gender, 2012

Market Segmentation of athletic footwear market by footwear categories in China, Japan, Australia and India, 2012

Market Share of leading players in athletic apparel market in China and Japan,2011

Market share of leading players in athletic footwear market in China and Japan , 2011

Market share of athletic apparel and footwear in India, 2011.

Competitive landscape of major players in Australia athletic apparel and footwear market

Trends and developments in athletic apparel and footwear market in China, Japan, Australia and India

Future outlook and projections of the basis of revenue in Asia-Pacific and by countries: China, Japan, Australia and India, 2013-2017

Macroeconomics and industry factors including personal disposable income, population, GDP, import and export of sports footwear, consumer expenditure on clothing and footwear.



