Asia Pacific Cosmetic Preservatives Market to Grow at over 7% CAGR by 2026 : By Key Players Ashland, BASF, Clariant, DOW, Lonza, Akema Fine Chemicals, Chemipol

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2020 -- Cosmetic preservatives, a pivotal segment in the thriving cosmetics industry is undergoing massive revolution of late. Advancements in the field including launch of new related products, are on the peak across various economies of the world. This can be validated by a recent instance – a cosmetics leader, Symrise's launch of alcohol based multifunctional preservative for personal care and cosmetics market. As per reliable sources, the Germany based ingredients provider reportedly announced revelation of SymOcide BHO, which has been commercialized on a large scale owing to its protection against microbial contamination for a huge range of products.



This innovation has brought about a surge in the use of cosmetic preservatives over the years. The use of these ingredients is also elevating with an increasing demand for cosmetics due to transforming lifestyle changes and the need to have refreshing and beautiful skin.



Request a sample of Asia Pacific cosmetic preservatives market @

https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4689



Inclusion of preservatives stands as an essential move in most products to prevent the damage caused by microorganisms while also ensuring foolproof protection of product from inadvertent contamination by the consumer during use. Absence of preservatives can also lead to product spoilage and possible irritation or infections of skin.



These ingredients are used at relatively lower levels in the products to ensure proper efficiency and productivity over the time. As per Cosmeticsinfo statistics, over 69 per cent of people believe that preservatives are safe and should be used in vivid products.



One of the abundantly used ingredients, parabens have found extensive use in the cosmetics for nearly 100 years now. Parabens are extracted from para-hydroxybenzoic acid that occur in fruits and vegetables and have gained widespread acclamation on the grounds of their ability to offer product protection against growth of fungi, bacteria, and yeast.



Reports suggest that parabens have been banned for use in various economies worldwide. Currently, the world is witnessing a brisk rise in the paraben free cosmetics on the attributes of the its ability to elevate cellular level damage caused by UV exposure, leading to skin cancer. However, emergence and penetration of natural cosmetic preservatives have completely changed the overall scenario of what the world perceived as 'regular'.

Aloe vera has emerged as a natural cosmetic preservative due to its medicinal value and provision of brightening up the skin. As per various studies, aloe vera in its juice, powder, or gel form is one of the most pervasive natural preservatives for personal care and make up products.



Manufacturers, given its natural benefits have begun experimenting with the product by mixing the aloe vera in cosmetics with some of the most controversial synthetic ingredients such as parabens to negate the synthetic effects while offering healthy skin.



Request for an in-depth table of contents for this report @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/asia-pacific-cosmetic-preservatives-market



Touted to be a home ground for all ayurvedic experiments and developments, India is expected to emerge as one of the leading users of aloe vera cosmetic preservatives due to high availability of the plant and shifting inclination of consumer base towards use of products containing aloe vera in direct or extracted forms.



Moreover, various Indian skincare and personal care companies have been relentlessly working towards including the benefits of medicinal plant in their products. For instance, Emami, earlier this year launched Boroplus organic aloe vera gel. This novel product is expected to offer a holistic, one stop care solution for facial, body skin, scalp and hair all together. It has also been designed to heal the skin from inside effectively from external damage.



This strategic initiative not only enhances the stance of India in the overall cosmetic preservatives industry, but also augments the overall Asia Pacific cosmetic preservatives market.



Speaking on the similar lines, China is also set to record substantial proceeds in the upcoming years perhaps due to rising retail beauty sales in the country. As per several reports, cosmetics market in the country has been termed as one of the biggest and fastest-growing in the world with retail sales increasing at a CAGR of 4.2 per cent annually- as reported by Chinese National Bureau of Statistics. These trends are likely to expand the Asia Pacific cosmetic preservatives market in the upcoming years.



Related news:



https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/pressure-sensitive-adhesives-market-is-likely-to-exceed-95-billion-by-2024-2020-06-15