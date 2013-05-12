Asia-Pacific Crop Protection Chemicals Market to Reach $18,301.6 Million by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2013 -- The report, "Asia-Pacific Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Types (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Bio-pesticides and Adjuvants), by Crop Types, by Geography: Trends and Forecast to 2018 " ,defines and segments the crop protection chemicals market with analysis and forecasting of the revenues for pesticides (synthetic as well as bio-based), and adjuvants. It also identifies the driving and restraining factors for the crop protection chemicals market with analysis of trends, opportunities and challenges. The market segmented and revenues are forecasted on the basis of major countries such as India, China and Japan. Further, the market is segmented and revenues are forecasted on the basis of product types and crop types.



- 49 Market Data Tables

- 19 Figures

- 266 Pages and In-Depth TOC on "Asia-Pacific Crop Protection Chemicals Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/asia-pacific-crop-protection-chemicals-market-1130.html



Ambiguous regulatory practices



Most of the countries in this region are yet to establish a proper system for registration, manufacturing, and sales of the pesticides and they have very vague regulatory practices. This has provided huge ground for the companies to expand their presence in the region. Also numbers of countries in the region are expected to show a strong growth and especially China, Indonesia, and Thailand are expected to grow rapidly in agricultural output. This in turn is expected to boost growth for crop protection chemicals in the Asia-Pacific region



Change in Farming Practices & Technology



Continuously evolving technology and advancement have spurred the most important change in farming practices. Uprising technology and advancements in the agricultural chemistry have enabled farmers to engage in effective pest management. The increasing awareness about pesticides has not only resulted in increased use of pesticides, but also increase in awareness regarding potential crop savings in developing nations. The Asia-Pacific crop protection industry is experiencing an increase in the patents and new product registrations which proves to be one of the driving elements for the crop protection market.



