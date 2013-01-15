Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook to 2018 New REport

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook to 2018 - Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, Computed Tomography Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, X-Ray Systems, Mammography Equipment and Others” provides key market data on the Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Imaging market – Australia, China, India and Japan. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories – Angio Suites, Bone Densitometers, C-Arms, Computed Tomography Systems, Contrast Media Injectors, Mammography Equipment, MRI Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, Ultrasound Systems and X-ray Systems. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.



Scope



- Market size and company share data for Diagnostic Imaging market categories – Angio Suites, Bone Densitometers, C-Arms, Computed Tomography Systems, Contrast Media Injectors, Mammography Equipment, MRI Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, Ultrasound Systems and X-ray Systems.

- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.

- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Imaging market..

- Countries covered include Australia, China, India and Japan.

- Key players covered include Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation and others.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Imaging competitive landscape.

- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution – Identify, understand and capitalize.



Companies Mentioned



Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation GE Healthcare Siemens Healthcare Hitachi Medical Corporation Philips Healthcare Shimadzu Corporation Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Mindray Medical International Limited Carestream Health, Inc. China Resources Wandong Medical Equipment SonoSite, Inc. Esaote S.p.A. Samsung Medison Co., Ltd. Medrad, Inc. Hologic, Inc. Covidien plc OSI Systems, Inc. Ziehm Imaging GmbH Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd. Allengers Medical Systems Ltd. Canon Inc. CooperSurgical, Inc. Medtron AG Apelem Espana SA I.M.S. Internazionale Medico Scientifica



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/92328/asia-pacific-diagnostic-imaging-market-outlook-to-2018-ultrasound-systems-mri-systems-computed-tomography-systems-nuclear-imaging-equipment-x-ray-systems-mammography-equipment-and-others.html