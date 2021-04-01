Asia Pacific Expanded Perlite Market - Industry Report, 2030

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2021 -- Asia Pacific Expanded Perlite Market: Introduction



The expanded perlite market in Asia Pacific was valued at ~US$ 350 Mn in 2019. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2020 to 2030. China held a major share of the expanded perlite market in Asia Pacific in 2019. The high share held by China is due to the presence of major manufacturers of expanded perlite across the country.



Key Drivers of Asia Pacific Expanded Perlite Market



Expanded perlite has diverse functionalities in construction applications. It helps reduce the overall weight of finished products. Expanded perlite offers acoustical and thermal insulation properties. It improves the flow characteristics and workability of bulk products (mortars and plasters). It is considered a chemical-resistant material that can withstand microbial attacks and organic solvents. Attributes of expanded perlite include its extremely low packing density, high temperature insulating characteristics, and light weightiness, which help decrease the density of products and saves costs. These desirable properties of expanded perlite make it a preferred material to be utilized in the steel & foundry industry for the production of hot topping and ladle topping. Additionally, expanded perlite is also utilized in the production of refractory blocks, bricks, and oil well cement.



Expanded perlite is also employed as soil moisture retention additive in agricultural & horticulture applications. As per research conducted by the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA), expanded perlite helps lower the consumption of water for irrigation purposes by 50%. In addition to its water saving benefits and promotion of plantation growth, it is also used as natural additive to reduce soil mixture weight by up to one-third of its overall weight. The demand for expanded perlite is high in agriculture-based economies such as India, Italy, Brazil, Vietnam, Thailand, and China due to its outstanding property of water retention.



Market Share of Prominent Players



Key players operating in the expanded perlite in Asia Pacific are Henan Blider Mining Product Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Huayao Electronic Materials Co., Ltd., KyungDong One Co. Ltd., Imerys S.A., Omya SA, AUSPERL Pty Ltd, Xinyang Caster New Material Co Ltd., Jujiang Perlite Factory of China, and Santosh Chemical Co. The expanded perlite market in Asia Pacific is fragmented in nature and a majority of small producers across China have presence across the market in the region.



