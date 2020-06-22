Asia Pacific Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam Market 2026: Armacell, KANEKA CORPORATION, Sonoco Products Company, RAHIL FOAM PVT LTD, Modern Material Enterprises Co. Ltd.

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2020 -- Expanded polyethylene foam market outlook has been outlined by expansive demand from insulation, construction and food packaging applications. Expanded polyethylene (EPE) is a variety of foam that is semi-rigid, closed cell, and non-cross-linked and offers high impact absorbency rate. The excellent physical and chemical properties of EPE foam has supported product application across several industries.



The material is ideal for applications for making products such as foam sheet, foam padding and foam tube. The plastic is harmless in nature, with no taste or odor and its non-toxicity and resistance to insects and fungi is further fueling product adoption rate. Moreover, flourishing packaging and steadily performing automotive sector in APAC countries is expected to foster Asia Pacific expanded polyethylene foam market size through 2026.



One of the key characteristics of EPE foam is that it is recyclable; it can be melted as well as remolded into several different shapes, multiple times. Other advantageous product property is its high thermal resistance due to its balanced chemical structure. This allows EPE foam to be exposed to high temperatures and heated to form molten plastic. This unique property of the product further allows it to be reused and recycled multiple types, lessening the plastic accumulation in the environment.



Coils & rolls EPE foam market is projected to grow at around 5% CAGR over 2020-2026 on account of a wide range of product usage in insulation, packaging and construction sectors. Also, estimates suggest that the non-laminated EPE foam products will dominate the industry share and showcase growth of close to 3.5% over the same timeframe.



EPE foam industry will garner considerable gains from electronic applications. Excellent insulation characteristics of EPE foam are supporting major use these lightweight foams in electronic industry for insulation for split AC, industrial chillers and other products. EPE foam is also find usage in the making of yoga mats, sports mats, shin guards, thigh guards, life vests, floatation devices and others.



The product is ideal for use in protection of breakable and fragile materials such as glass and glassware, scientific instruments, scratchable items like granite and marble and delicate parts of machinery. Overall, APAC EPE foam industry share from insulation applications is forecast to register a CAGR of 5% through 2026 owing to excellent insulation from oils, water and other chemicals.



Easy availability of EPE foam in different densities, for different applications will supplement business growth in the forthcoming years. APAC EPE market will grow at a considerable pace due to increasing production capabilities of industry players along with growing industrial sector across the region. Taiwan EPE foam market is expected to grow at 4% over the same period on account of large-scale industrialization across the country.