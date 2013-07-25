Asia Pacific Gas Sensors Market Growing at a CAGR of 6.9% During the Forecast Period from 2012 to 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Market Research Reports : Transparency Market Research published new market report "Gas Sensors Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast, 2012-2018," the global gas sensors market is expected to reach a value of USD 2.32 billion by 2018, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2012 to 2018. Strengthening government regulations for exhaust emission control and growing concerns towards occupational safety and health are some important factors driving the demand for gas sensors, globally. Europe was the largest contributor to the global gas sensors market in 2012, accounting for around 30% share of the overall market. Asia Pacific, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2012 to 2018, is expected to be the fastest growing regional market for gas sensors.



Browse the full report at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/gas-sensors-market.html



Some of the major gas sensing technologies include electrochemical, semiconductor, catalytic, infrared, PID (photoionization detector), and solid state, among others. Gas sensors based on electrochemical and semiconductor gas sensing technologies held the largest market share of around 21% and 20%, respectively, in 2012. Better efficiency, fast response time, and cost effectiveness are some important factors that led to the growth of gas sensors based on these technologies.



The major application areas for gas sensors include automotive industry, petrochemical industry, manufacturing processes, and environmental applications among others. Gas sensors are primarily used for indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring and maintenance, detection of combustible and toxic gases, exhaust emission control in automobiles and others. Gas sensors are largely used in industrial applications to monitor and detect concentrations of various toxic and combustible gases.



Industrial applications is the largest end-user market for gas sensors that accounted for around 20% share in 2012 followed by automotive industry with a share of around 16% in 2012. Automotive gas sensor is the fastest growing segment and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2012 to 2018. The growing incorporation of gas sensors in automobiles for comfort and safety of passengers is mainly responsible for the growth of the automotive gas sensors market. Gas sensors in automobiles are used for monitoring cabin air quality, exhaust gas emission control, and others.



The medical sector is another important end-user industry for gas sensors which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2012 to 2018. Gas sensors are used to detect the presence of anesthesia gases in operation theatres and also to detect gases such as nitrogen, helium and others. Growing use of gas sensors in breath analysis to check the health of patients is also driving the demand for gas sensors. Some other application areas of gas sensors include R&D laboratories, educational institutes, power generation, and others.



The major product segments of the gas sensors market include oxygen sensors (O2), carbon dioxide sensors (CO2), carbon monoxide sensors (CO), nitrous oxide sensors (NOx), and other gas sensors such as methane sensors, nitrogen sensors, hydrogen sensors etc. CO2 is the largest product segment that accounted for around 25% share of the total gas sensors market in 2012 followed by carbon monoxide gas sensors that held a share of around 15% of the total gas sensors market in the same year. High concentration of CO2 causes depletion of oxygen in the air and creates a hazardous situation for humans. One of the major reasons for the growth of CO2 sensors is their capability to detect incipient spoilage in controlled packages and storage spaces.



Some of the major players engaged in gas sensors manufacturing include City Technology, Alphasense, Membrapor, Dynament, Figaro Engineering, and others. City Technology is leading the global gas sensor manufacturing and held a share of around 28% in 2012 followed by Alphasense and Membrapor in 2012.



The global gas sensors market is segmented as below:



Gas Sensors Market



By gas sensing technology

- Electrochemical

- Semiconductor

- Solid state

- PID

- Catalytic

- Infrared

- Others (paramagnetic, thermal conductivity, and so on)

- By product

- Oxygen sensor

- Carbon dioxide sensor

- Carbon monoxide sensor

- Nitrous oxide sensor

- Others (Methane, Ammonia, Hydrocarbons, and so on)



By end use industry

- Medical

- Petrochemical

- Automotive

- Environmental

- Building automation and domestic appliance

- Industrial

- Others (R&D laboratories, educational institutes, and so on)



By geography

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



Blogs :

http://rahul28febblog.wordpress.com/



http://transparencymarketresearch.areavoices.com



http://rahul28febblog.blogspot.co.uk



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers.



We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.



Contact:



Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453



Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/